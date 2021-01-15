Artists of all ages are being asked to submit an entry in the Mardi Gras Museum Carnival Season’s first postcard contest.
“We’re trying to promote the spirit of Mardi Gras,” said Anne Monlezun, Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Advisory Board, President of Krewe de la Famille and Krewe of Krewes, “and this is something to help turn attention away from politics and sickness.”
Entries can be any design envisioned of Mardi Gras and must be appropriate for a family audience, according to Monlezun. The design should be in finish form and submitted on a half sheet of paper measuring 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches. The name, email address and phone number of the artist should be included on the back of the submission.
Hand deliver to Billy Navarre, located at 1310 E. College St., Lake Charles. Deadline to submit is Tuesday, Feb. 3. The winner will be announced on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16. By entering a design, the artist is giving the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu permissioin to share and reuse the image for future benefits of the museum. All entries will remain the property of the Mardi Gras Museum and may not be returned.
Winners will receive a $25 prize. The winning design will appear on Lake Charles Mardi Gras Museum postcard.
Monlezun said to go to the Mardi Gras Museum Facebook site for more details on keeping the spirit of the Mardi Gras and for news regarding an upcoming contest regarding designing a Mardi Gras mask.
“I think we’ll ask for matching or coordinating masks,” Monlezun said, “the traditional Mardi Gras mask combined with something that covers the mouth and nose that prevents the spread of the virus.”
Monlezun is hopeful that a “mini ball” will be held this summer to formally crown and present the 2021 Southwest Louisiana Mardi Gras court and raise money for the museum.