Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana has put the brakes on parades this year, announcing the news on its Facebook page Monday and saying the decision was because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After reviewing the current status of COVID-19 in our community and discussing the ongoing situation amongst the Mardi Gras of Southwest Louisiana Executive Board, local medical and public health experts and government officials, we have decided it is in the best interest of public health and safety to forgo hosting any parades to celebrate Mardi Gras in 2021,” the announcement said.
Colorful floats, music and watching children racing to catch beads and candy may have helped to lift a few spirits but the group said the risks outweighed any possible rewards.
Some voiced disappointment online, saying they had been looking forward to something to celebrate after a year filled with a pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes, but most seemed to understand.
Audra Blunkall Hill said, “I don’t like it, but appreciate the safety precautions. Thank you for all that y’all do, and see you again in 2022.”
Kerry Andersen was succinct in her response, and said simply the decision was “tough but necessary.”
Jordan Wade had another take on the issue, saying, “Let the parades happen. If you feel confident going, then have a good time. If you feel it’s a bad idea, stay home.”
One person appeared to take the decision to not have parades a little personally.
Daniel McFatter asked, “Now what am I supposed to do?”
Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana said it hoped folks would continue to keep the Mardi Gras spirit alive by purchasing decor for their homes or offices from local vendors or buying king cakes for their households from local bakers.
The group hopes to be rolling again with its Mardi Gras parades in 2022, bringing the sights, sounds and merriment of Mardi Gras season to the streets of Southwest Louisiana once again.