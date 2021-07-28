Leave the winter gowns and men’s vests in the closet. This Mardi Gras carnival event is going tropical. It may not be the season of purple, gold and green, but the Southwest Louisiana lady of everything Mardi Gras, Anne Monlezun, is on a mission to make good on a promise.
The Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu Benefit Dance on Aug. 7 is the final follow through.
“Everyone is invited,” she said. “The celebration of Mardi Gras is not just for a select few. It’s for all.”
The public is invited. Dress is island-themed. Snacks will be provided and the bar will be cash.
The band Triggerproof promises to “put pop, rock and hip-hop through the musical blender to recreate both popular and classic radio-friendly hits” to create an atmosphere of fun and pack the dance floor. Ticket prices are $100 for couples and $60 for singles.
Proceeds benefit the rebuild of the Mardi Gras Museum of Imperial Calcasieu and includes museum membership.
“I would have really liked to have had a parade and the usual events last year like everyone else,” Monlezun said, “but there’s no way we could have done that because of COVID.”
At the request of Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter, she brainstormed with Amy Grinds, David Faulk and George Barbier, and the group came up with ways to keep the spirit of Mardi Gras alive from Twelfth Night through Fat Tuesday. One of the ideas included honoring locals who have been liberal with resources including time and their own brand of Mardi Gras verve.
“Week by week we picked people to honor and surprise them at their workplace, starting with a Twelfth Night King,” she said. “The following week we selected a queen and then lords and ladies rather than the usual dukes and duchesses just to change it up a bit.”
Monlezun made it an event, taking around a court jester and members of a royal court. She unfurled a scroll to read a royal proclamation that began with, “Hear ye, hear ye.”
The evening will honor the reigning 12th Night King and Queen, His Majesty Ryan Navarre and Her Majesty Queen Lisa Sanders Smith. The Royal Court includes “Ladies” Shanna Landry, Sybil Irving, Sarah Judson, Jackie Schuldes and “Lords” Barry Barger, Randy Lanza, Tyler Henderson and Assistant Police Chief Franklin Fondel.
Some of these individuals aren’t in a Mardi Krewe at all, but they contributed to the spirit of Mardi Gras year in and year out in some manner or another,” Monlezun said.
Formed in 2006, Triggerproof plays more than 150 live shows per year at various venues in the southern region and has been labeled as “the best party band in The South!” and “the No. 1 spring break party band.”
The band is employed by American media company MGM. The group is composed of Kelly Trahan, female vocalist; Donte Nagle, lead guitar; Travis Thibodaux, drums and vocals; Scott Sanchez, bass and Mark Smith, keyboard.
Travis is a recent touring member of the band Journey.
Monlezun is on the Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana advisory board, the president of the Krewe of Krewes and a long-time Louisiana Mardi Gras Krewe de la Famille member.