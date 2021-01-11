This week’s announcement that Mardi Gras Southwest Louisiana was cancelling parades in the local area due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a tough blow for Autism Services of Southwest Louisiana.
Selling sorted Mardi Gras beads to local krewes to throw during the parades is the primary fundraiser for the nonprofit organization’s summer camp event held locally each year. The camp allows people with autism, ranging in ages from toddlers to the elderly, to experience a semblance of normalcy as they spend a weekend participating in games and activities with peers and volunteers. Because they are assigned a “buddy” during the camp to assist them during the day, the camp also provides their caretakers with a much-needed opportunity to relax nearby.
For some, the camp may be their only opportunity to experience a fun and accepting atmosphere for the entire year.
Angel Reber, Autism Services Southwest chamber president, said last year’s camp was cancelled because of the state’s response to COVID-19. She said this year’s camp is in jeopardy due to funding.
“Last year we had a warehouse full of boxes of sorted Mardi Gras beads ready to sell. This year we have six boxes total, and no parades locally to sell those to,” Reber said.
Reber cited multiple reasons for the lack of beads this year, many being due to COVID. A large amount of beads are brought in by local students who also help with sorting the beads, but with schools closed for much of last year Reber said aid was absent this year.
In the past, local banks have also provided drop boxes for patrons to donate Mardi Gras beads, but with most lobbies closed to the public those options have also been unavailable.
As of this month, if the state opens up to a phase that would allow for the summer camp to be held, Reber said Autism Services only has enough funds to cover about half of the camp’s expenses.
Reber said members are now looking into other fundraising opportunities, but even that has been difficult. After two major hurricanes hitting the area, many of the nonprofit organization’s members have been displaced, she said.
“We could really use more volunteers right now to help us come up with fundraising ideas and then pull those ideas together. Anyone can volunteer with us, they don’t have to have a direct family member or friend on the spectrum to be able to,” Reber said.