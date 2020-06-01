In Memory of George Floyd
Unity and peace were heard on the streets of Lake Charles Sunday afternoon as hundreds of people — young and old — gathered on Broad Street in a peaceful protest against racial injustice in memory of George Floyd.
The protest also served as a call to action for the protection of the rights of African Americans when addressed by law enforcement. No weapons were permitted on site and protestors were required to wear protective masks due to social distancing guidelines.
The crowd was filled with voices chanting for justice and holding up signs with words like "Silence is Violence," "Black Lives Matter" and "No Justice, No Peace." Many more kept their fists raised as a sign of unity and determination for change. Passing cars honked in solidarity with those lining both sides of Broad Street.
"It's important to fight against this happening in our country ... it's wonderful to take part in something that's so important," said one protester, Michael Johnson. "I want all lives to matter, especially black lives. I hope for change."
Another protester, Toni Dugas, spoke about the unification she was seeing.
"It almost drew tears to my eyes just to see ... we all care about each other," Dugas said. "It's important to get out here and let our voices be heard, but the main part of it ... is everybody is coming together, unified, blacks, whites, Hispanics, Asians, everybody. We're all coming together for one cause and one purpose and that's for unity and to stop the brutality against African American people — of all races, really."
Her poster read "No Justice, No Peace!! Say His Name George Floyd," echoing many of the voices heard that afternoon. She said if changes are made now it will lead to a better future for the younger generation.
"I'm hoping that the outcome of the protest ... we can all just stop the violence and looking at color and racial violence ... and see people for who they really are, not the color of their skin ... the people that God created us to be."
Thaddeus Logan, at 17, was one of the younger protestors in the crowd.
"I just feel like it's the right thing to do. Black lives matter, and I just feel that we're tired of all the hate and racism and we just want stuff to be peaceful and right. We want equal rights."
"I'm happy and I hope it changes something," said Logan when asked about how he felt about the response to the invitation of a peaceful protest. He said he aspires to join NAACP with his mother and others in his community.
Logan said he hoped this protest ended in "unity, equality, rights, peace" and that he does't "want no more deaths — just stuff to be right."
He encouraged people to not be afraid to stand up for their beliefs and that protests like these don't "have to be chaotic or war or anger, we just want to express how we feel to let people know that we do matter."
"I'm really proud of our city for coming together and so many people here doing this and saying that this matters ... I think it's difficult for white people and black people to come together and talk about race because white people are so uncomfortable with it. It's very easy for white people to pretend there's not a problem, to ignore it, and you know the more that we can keep the issue in front of us, the easier it gets and the more chance we have to live together in peace," spoke protestor Jennifer Swann, a member of the United Methodist Church. "I think it's really important for the community to come together and stand against this injustice that is happening in our country."
She wore a shirt produced from her church that read "Resisting evil, injustice, and oppression in whatever forms they present themselves."
This is a covenant that Swann said she and her church are "committed to living out ... not only when we say it in church, but in the community as well."
"I'm extremely humbled by the support — this is amazing," said Donald Thomas, executive director at Black Heritage Festival of Louisiana. "The main reason we're here is for George Floyd."
Thomas spoke about the "46-year-old African American male ... known to loved ones as ‘Big Floyd' and as a ‘gentle giant' and father to a 6-year-old daughter," bringing people to tears at the life lost on May 25. His death has brought thousands together across the country to rally against racial injustice and demand those involved in Floyd's death be held accountable.
"This is our response," he said as he gestured to the large crowd at the corner of Broad Street. The next 30 seconds, the members of the crowd raised their hands in a moment of silence for Floyd. "Now even though ... it's a sad occasion, it's sparked something the nation needed."