Man who jumped from 210 bridge local eye doctor

The man who jumped off of the Interstate 210 bridge Monday morning has been identified as a local prominent eye doctor.
Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office, said the name of the deceased is Dr. Timothy Boreing.
CPSO received reports from witnesses Monday morning who said a man had jumped off the top of the bridge, Vincent said. The Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Division and Dive Team located the victim in the water. Vincent said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The American Press does not always report the names or circumstances of suicides, and is only doing so because it happened in a public setting and involved a well-known person in Southwest Louisiana.