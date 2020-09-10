House fire
MGNonline

A 49-year-old man and his dog died in a Starks house fire, authorities said.

Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the state fire marshal’s office, said the Calcasieu Parish Ward 6 Fire Department responded to the 600 block of La. 109 South in Starks at 7 a.m. Sept. 6.

Firefighters later located the body of a 49-year-old male inside along with the remains of a dog.

The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy to determine identification and official cause of death, which is suspected to be accidental, Rodrigue said. 

After assessing the scene and obtaining witness statements, deputies determined the fire began in the home’s den area where the man was found. Investigators learned through those witness statements that the man was staying at the home to watch over it for the homeowners and was using candles for light due to the power outages resulting from Hurricane Laura, Rodrigue said.

The official cause remains undetermined at this time with the inability to rule out unattended candles.

More from this section

Beam column: Life after Laura complicated

  • Updated
Beam column: Life after Laura complicated

LAFAYETTE — Sometimes the insurance you buy — home, car or health — doesn’t give you the protection you thought you had, especially after a hurricane.

Red Cross: ‘We’re not going anywhere’

  • Updated
Red Cross: ‘We’re not going anywhere’

Katy Sandusky, communications manager for the American Red Cross Louisiana Region, said the organization will provide long-term assistance for Southwest Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.