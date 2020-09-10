A 49-year-old man and his dog died in a Starks house fire, authorities said.
Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for the state fire marshal’s office, said the Calcasieu Parish Ward 6 Fire Department responded to the 600 block of La. 109 South in Starks at 7 a.m. Sept. 6.
Firefighters later located the body of a 49-year-old male inside along with the remains of a dog.
The Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy to determine identification and official cause of death, which is suspected to be accidental, Rodrigue said.
After assessing the scene and obtaining witness statements, deputies determined the fire began in the home’s den area where the man was found. Investigators learned through those witness statements that the man was staying at the home to watch over it for the homeowners and was using candles for light due to the power outages resulting from Hurricane Laura, Rodrigue said.
The official cause remains undetermined at this time with the inability to rule out unattended candles.