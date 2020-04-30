United Way of Southwest Louisiana and Second Harvest Food Bank worked together on a food distribution effort in the parking lot of the Prien Lake Mall on Wednesday. Coming into the event, both the United Way and Second Harvest had forecast they would be able to fill the trunks of around 700 vehicles. By 2 p.m., 709 vehicles were successfully processed for a count of around 970 Southwest Louisiana families or 3,333 individuals.
The Prien Lake Mall's parking lot was packed with vehicles Wednesday morning as hundreds of residents awaited their turn to drive through a contact-free, grocery box distribution program that included the United Way of Southwest Louisiana and the Second Harvest Food Bank.
The event, which started at 11 a.m., was open to any member of the public feeling food insecurity, though there was a specific demographic targeted, according to Denise Durel, president and CEO of the United Way of SWLA.
"Before the outbreak reached Southwest Louisiana, 27 percent of our families were living paycheck to paycheck while working and hovering just above the poverty line where they could not receive benefits," she explained. These are the ALICE community members, an acronym the United Way uses to describe a population that is "Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed."
"They are hard workers that don't ask for help and sometimes don't even realize that they need it," Duhon said. "We have heard from them in overwhelming numbers and ensuring they have food in the pantry is something we can do to ease their anxiety right now."
Members of law enforcement were on hand to ensure traffic moved in an orderly fashion towards three large refrigerated trailers that were surrounded by volunteers from not United Way, Second Harvest, Louisiana National Guard and Big Brothers Big Sisters of SWLA. Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter was also on hand to help load the trunks, back seats and truck beds of vehicles as they pulled through the lines.
"I am just so inspired by the performance and the efforts of our food partners, especially Second Harvest Food Bank and the United Way," Hunter said. "The city of Lake Charles has not found a better partner in this pandemic than we have with the United Way. What they have been doing with the community is absolutely beautiful and wonderful."
While the United Way organized and provided volunteers for the event Wednesday, Second Harvest Food Bank provided all of the food and logistics, according to Regional Director John Dziurgot, who was on hand for the event. "There is over 100,000 pounds of food here, some of which came from the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), some of it was provided to us through donations and some of the food was purchased by Second Harvest through donated dollars."
Coming into the event, both the United Way and Second Harvest had forecast they would be able to fill the trunks of around 700 vehicles. By 2 p.m., 709 vehicles were successfully processed for a count of around 970 Southwest Louisiana families or 3,333 individuals.
Alyssa Frank and Taylor King, two volunteers from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana, said they were overjoyed to be out in the community again, but expressed their disbelief at the number of people who had shown up to receive donations.
"It is really overwhelming to see the need that exists in our community," King said as she and Frank took turns placing bags of sweet potatoes and onions in the trunks of awaiting vehicles.
"This event is truly amazing," Frank added.
Jillian Cormier and John Jaramillo, who are also employed at Big Brothers Big Sisters, accompanied King and Frank to the donation site and also expressed how shocked and slightly "heartbroken" they were to see the "sea of cars in the parking lot" when they arrived to volunteer.
"Until you are actually out in the community and taking part in events like these, you really can't comprehend just how many people right here in the Lake Area are in need," Cormier said.
"It's both heartbreaking, and uplifting," Jaramillo added.
Staff Sgt. Jeremy Lake of the Louisiana Army National Guard, 2nd United, has been assisting Second Harvest for around a month now after the Food Bank requested assistance with warehouse operations. Despite being part of the humanitarian efforts following several hurricanes and other disasters, Lake said the work he and his team have been doing with Second Harvest has left a lasting impression he will not soon forget — despite his retirement date of July 1 creeping ever so much closer with each passing day.
"This has been one of the most rewarding things that we have done," he said. "We take great pride in serving our community, but getting to go the extra step like we are today really drives it home for us. It has been a real rewarding experience."
Both the United Way and the Second Harvest Food Bank are still actively seeking and accepting donations. Anyone interested in donating to the Coronavirus Response Fund at United Way of Southwest Louisiana can visit unitedwayswla.org/corona. This fund is assisting ALICE families with food and necessities during the outbreak. For those who would like to make monetary donations to Second Harvest, visit www.no-hunger.org.
Anyone in Southwest Louisiana in need of assistance during the pandemic should reach out to the United Way's helpline by dialing 211. Information on every available form of assistance is available 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.
