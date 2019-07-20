Making it count in Jeff Davis

JENNINGS — The 2020 census doesn’t begin until April, but preparations are already under way to ensure an accurate count in Jeff Davis Parish.
“The census’ job is to count everybody once and in the right place and count them only once,” Jeffery Duhe, partnership specialist for the Atlanta Regional Census Center, told police jurors this week.
A lot is riding on the census data since the totals are used to allocate federal funding for roads, education and other community services and needs, he said. It also helps determine political representation, redraw legislative districts and helps businesses decide where to locate.
Duhe urged police jurors to encourage residents to complete the census.
“The message is the census does determine a lot even down to the city level of Jennings,” he said, impressing the importance of the census.
“Whenever your constituent says ‘I don’t think I am going to return that census card’ for whatever reason, ask them please we need it for the roads, we need it for the children and the schools. Headstart is massive federal funding.”
Census participation rates show 69 percent of the parish residents responded to the 2010 census, he said. The total was down from the 73 percent who responded to the 2000 census.
The census will be largely done on-line this time, but residents do have an option to request a paper questionnaire by mail. Residents can also request assistance in completing the 10-question form.
Census takers will visit households that do no return or complete the questionnaires to collect their data.
“We care about making sure everybody responds,” he said. “If I’m standing on U.S. soil and I’m breathing, I want to be counted. It doesn’t matter if I’m Hispanic, white or black or a woman. I just want to be counted.”
The information provided is strictly confidential, he said.
Under the U.S. Constitution, a national census must be done every 10 years to get an accurate count of how many people are living in America. The Census Bureau is expected to release the new population counts by Dec. 31, 2020, based on the census data.