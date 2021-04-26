“The Big Draft” is here as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana partners with the NFL to recruit 20 new “Big” mentors this month. Big Brothers Big Sisters is part of the NFL’s “Inspire Change” program, Melissa Butter, marketing and development coordinator, said and the two have similar missions with their upcoming drafts.
“We’re drafting the next generation of Bigs, the next generation of adults to join our team and mentor our Littles.”
This month’s new recruits will participate in BBBS’ community-based mentoring program where Bigs make a one-year commitment to be a positive influence in a child’s life. “We ask them to meet up a couple of times a month in person and do things they both enjoy. Then they can text or FaceTime in the meantime just to keep that contact consistent.”
The community-based program is the only program the non-profit has been able to offer due to COVID-19 restrictions in its other settings. The past year has put an incredible strain on children in the region, Butter said. “Emotionally— not being in school, not seeing their friends plus two hurricanes? They just need somebody to be a positive light in their life. That’s all we ask.”
Beyond positivity, Bigs must be 18 years old and pass a stringent background check to participate. “We make sure they’re vetted properly to be sure our Littles are safe. That’s our No. 1 priority, their safety.”
Once accepted into the program Bigs and Littles are matched based on common interests and/or a common background. During this recruitment campaign, there is a special emphasis on recruiting men of color to be strong role model for Littles.
“Over 45 percent of our Littles are minorities while less than 10 percent of our adult mentors are men of color,” Erin Davison, executive director, said.
“We have so many amazing young boys in our program who have such great potential. All they need is someone to help bring it out in them.”
In celebration of the BBBS’ Bigs and the “The Big Draft,” the non-profit will host a Big Draft Celebration and Recruitment event 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Rikenjaks Brewing Company, 3716 Ryan St. Potential volunteers are invited to attend and get a first-hand overview of the community-based program from current Bigs.
“It’ll give them a chance to get a feel for what it’s like to be Big. We will have a lot of active Bigs there and our programming teams,” Butter said. “It’s a mix and mingle. They’ll be able to ask questions on what their experience has been with their Little.”
To celebrate “The Big Draft” potential recruits are also invited to wear their favorite team jersey to the celebration. For more information on enrollment or recruitment, visit www.bbbsswla.org