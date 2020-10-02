The one-two punch of following COVID-19 regulations and Hurricane Laura’s widespread devastation has made organizing the Nov. 3 election one of the most challenging efforts, Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court Lynn Jones said Thursday. Nearly 70 percent of polling locations are being relocated, with many being consolidated into mega sites to accommodate various precincts.
“The bottom line is we are dealing with two major emergencies at the same time,” said Jones, who has served as the parish’s clerk of court for more than 16 years. “Our No. 1 goal is for every registered voter in Calcasieu Parish to have the chance to exercise their right to vote, either on election day or by early voting. There will be inconveniences because of. the emergency situations, but we are working tirelessly to make sure everyone has their chance to vote.”
Registered voters who live south of Interstate 210 will vote at the Burton Coliseum Complex, 7001 Gulf Hwy. Those who live in between Interstates 210 and 10 will vote at the Lake Charles Civic Center, 900 N. Lakeshore Drive. Voters who live on the north side of Interstate 10 to the Calcasieu River will vote at Eastwood United Pentecostal Church, 2501 Opelousas St.
Residents in Sulphur city limits and the Maplewood precincts will vote at the West Cal Event Center, 401 Arena Road. Residents in Westlake city limits will vote at the Multi-Purpose Rec Center, 1221 Sampson St.
Information on voting locations in outlying areas where some precincts are being relocated will be announced soon, Jones said. He said approval by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is expected in the next few days.
Right after Hurricane Laura’s landfall, Jones said his office started the legal process to secure polling locations. He said there had to be complete certainty that voters could cast ballots at those locations on election day.
“The mega sites we have now, we know they are going to be ready and available to receive voters,” Jones said.
Because some of Entergy’s power restoration was a short-term fix, Jones said the voting sites will have backup power sources to ensure the elections run smoothly.
“We have generators on standby in case something goes awry on election day,” he said.
Having the mega centers won’t require as many election workers. However, polling commissioners are still needed. Those interested in becoming a commissioner can call 437-3558 ext. 123 or 144.
Jones said there will be ongoing education for voters on polling places. He said it’s a joint effort between his office, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, Calcasieu Registrar of Voters Office and Secretary of State.
Jones said every previous polling place will have someone staffed to inform voters of the actual polling places open on election day.
Early voting is 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 16-27, excluding Sundays. Jones recommended residents cast an early ballot to take some pressure off of election day.
Early voting in Lake Charles has changed from the old Calcasieu Parish Courthouse to the Civic Center Exhibition Hall. Voters in Sulphur and Moss Bluff can cast early ballots at their usual locations, the Sulphur Law Enforcement Center, 500 A N. Huntington St., Building B, and the Moss Bluff Library, 261 Parish Road.
Jones encouraged residents to fill out a sample ballot prior to voting. Sample ballots and polling location information are available on the Geaux Vote mobile app, or the Secretary of State’s website, sos.la.gov.
“Because it is such a large ballot, it takes longer to vote,” Jones said. “Those who have a prepared ballot can vote in a matter of seconds versus minutes.”
Security will direct traffic at the mega voting sites on election day, Jones said. Staff will also be available to provide information to voters who don’t know their precinct number.
Voters who were displaced because of Hurricane Laura can vote by mail, Jones said. Those who haven’t been contacted by the Registrar of Voters office can visit a registrar in a different area and request a mail-in ballot. Voters who are staying in a hotel can use the hotel’s address as their temporary residence. He said the Secretary of State’s office is working with the Red Cross and FEMA to find displaced voters and provide voting information to them.
Voters wanting to hand deliver mail-in ballots can call the Registrar’s Office at 721-4000. For curbside service, call the registrar and meet staff at the Pithon Street entrance of the old courthouse. Drop off times are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
