Major Gen. Erbon Wise remembered

Major Gen. Erbon Wise is being remembered as an officer and a gentleman, one who both made the news and published it.
Little more than 24 hours short of his 100th birthday, Wise passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 12.
Wise's near-century of life on this Earth contained enough accomplishment and adventure to flesh out multiple lifetimes.
"The history of Sulphur could not be written without a chapter dedicated to Major Gen. Erbon Wise," Sulphur Mayor Mike Danahay said. "From humble beginnings, General Wise faithfully served in the defense of our country through times of war and peace. He left his mark on our community, as well as others, as owner and publisher of several newspapers, most notably the Southwest Daily News. He will always be remembered for his commitment to responsible journalism and instilling pride in our community."
Fellow veteran and Sulphur resident Dick Kennison met Wise many decades ago and reconnected with him in 2010, when Wise was in his nineties. The two visited for more than an hour.
"Here was a 90-year-old veteran with a memory you would not believe," said Kennison. "Except with him, you knew it was real.
"I think General Wise probably lived his life as we all would hope to live our lives, in service to others," added Kennison. "He was a man who deserved respect and also gave it in return, in full measure."
Wise was born to Edmond Wesley Wise and Eula Estelle Bridwell in a log house in Claiborne Parish, Aug. 14, 1920, and was raised in Leesville. He earned a bachelor's degree at what is now Northwestern State University, where he met and married his wife of 74 years, Marie Norris Wise, to whom he was happily married until her death in 2016.
His distinguished military career began when he entered active duty after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. During World War II, he served as an officer in the Army Air Corps and was among the first soldiers sent to England in September of 1942. While there, he served in the 12th, 8th, and 9th Air Forces, and was early stationed with the second B-17 group to be sent overseas — that of "Memphis Belle" fame.
In June 1944, he went ashore during the Utah Beach landing of the Normandy Invasion to help clear a dirt landing strip near the beachhead for a P-47 Fighter Group. After the breakout from the beach area Wise's unit followed closely behind the forces of General George Patton's 3rd Army drive across France and Germany. He was among the first Americans to arrive in Paris at its liberation.
He was awarded meritorious ribbons for four campaigns and honorably discharged in 1946.
Upon returning to the States, Wise settled his family in Maplewood, and organized and commanded the 372 Financing Disbursing, an Army Reserve unit in 1949. He later commanded a Quartermaster Battalion at the Army Reserve Armory in Lake Charles.
Wise returned to active duty from 1964 through 1968, headquartered in Jackson Barracks in New Orleans, during the Vietnam War, civil rights marches and disastrous hurricanes, serving as Adjutant General of Louisiana. He was able to secure legislative funding to rebuild the barracks' historic buildings and construct new National Guard armories. He retired after 29 years of active and reserve service in 1969.
Wise and his wife Marie bought, sold and established various newspapers and court publications. Locally, they owned papers in Maplewood, Sulphur, Vinton, Westlake, Moss Bluff, and Iowa. He also owned publications in Natchitoches, Gretna, Metairie, New Orleans, Chalmette, Slidell, Covington, DeRidder, Leesville, Lake Arthur, Shreveport, and in Texas at Beaumont, Groves, Bridge City and Orange.
His newspaper career was marked by many firsts. He was the first to begin web offset printing in the state and the first to give free newspaper distribution. He built weekly newspapers into dailies in Sulphur, DeRidder and Leesville. He also built the small Fort Polk military weekly into a large, modern twice-weekly and prize-winning newspaper, the Fort Polk Guardian. He and Marie retired in 1998 from 52 years of publishing newspapers.
In 1987 they donated about 4,000 genealogical books to establish the Erbon and Marie Wise Genealogical Library in the new Louisiana State Archives building in Baton Rouge. In 1991 they established an educational trust to fund yearly college scholarships in advanced education in journalism. In 2004, they donated funds to establish the first One Million Dollar Endowed Chair at Northwestern State University, from which they had both graduated decades earlier.
This donation continues to support the teaching of journalism and communications. He was an establishing member of the Northwestern State University Foundation and served on its Board of Directors since its inception in 1960, and continuously for 60 years.
Wise received many awards though the years, including: Louisiana Distinguished Service Medal, Outstanding Civilian Service Award of the Dept. of the Army, Northwestern State University Long Purple Line Hall of Distinction (the first recipient), Touchstone Award from the US Army ROTC Demon Battalion of NSU, Diocese of Lake Charles 1996 Citizen of the Year, Chairman of the 1980 Louisiana Heart Fund, and Listing in the Who's Who in America, beginning in 1970.
Wise also authored 21 books on history, genealogy, travel, hunting and fishing, including some autobiographies of his military and newspaper careers.
He enjoyed many hobbies, sports and interests, particularly genealogy, fishing, hunting, traveling, long walks and tennis. Gardening was a favorite activity, as he landscaped 40 acres of flower gardens and citrus orchards around his rural Sulphur home. He took great pride in giving walking tours of his flora. Local photographers often used his gardens for their backdrops and innumerable brides had their wedding photos shot there. For decades, when his hundreds of azalea and camellia bushes bloomed, he invited the public to see the wondrous flowers, and thousands visited.
Local business owner and Rotarian Marilyn Dawdy recalls his talent for telling a story. "I had many interesting encounters with General Wise. Being a caterer, I was able to be a fly on the wall as he graciously entertained senators, governors, military leaders, and many civic leaders," she said. "He was quite the storyteller, and many of us lingered for hours listening to his journeys around the world.
"His laugh was deep and hardy, and his heart was huge. We are very fortunate to have had such a national treasure in our community," she said.
Col. Harry Montgomery, of Sulphur, also attested to the general's character. The two were friends and once traveled together to Alaska to fish. "He contributed much to Sulphur and the state of Louisiana during journey through life," said Montgomery. "He was a family man, caring for them while improving the lives of many that he touched during his life."
The Wise family has created and contributed to several educational trusts. Over his lifetime of service to his country and community, the General received awards and medals too numerous to list.
But, perhaps the highest recognition one can receive comes from an observation made by his friend Montgomery.
"Many things were shared during our time together but the most important thing that was imparted to me was the fact that I never heard him say anything negative about any person he associated with, in his business and personal life," said Montgomery. "I think this is a true mark of a gentleman and soldier."
Gen. Erbon Wise is survived by his four children, Bonnie Everett of Sulphur; Edmond W. Wise II of Leesville and his wife Inessa Wise; Ann Wise of Estes Park, Colo.; and Larry Wise of Sulphur and his wife, Dr. Myra Wise. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren (including 3 sets of twins), 6 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and by his twin brothers, Jack Bridwell Wise of Thibodaux and Jerry Edmond Wise of DeQuincy.
Visitation will be held Monday, August 17 from 5-7 p.m. The funeral will be live-streamed and may be viewed at the Facebook page for Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home, followed by a private burial.
Current Louisiana Adjutant Gen. Keith Waddell will speak at the service, while the Sulphur Police Department will provide an escort for General Wise to his resting place at the cemetery.