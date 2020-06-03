The COVID-19 pandemic that has raged on across the globe has done a lot to shine light on those willing and able to help in the community, especially those who continue to give their all to those who need it most. Several nonprofits in Southwest Louisiana have helped out in whichever way they could — no matter how small their organization.
Mae's Mission is soon beginning their first big fundraiser to help reimburse local relief efforts related to the pandemic. The fundraiser, "I Dare You to Donate," will raise funds to be put toward their COVID-19 grant program for area nonprofit organizations. It begins June 12.
"The organization name is pretty personal — Mae is a family name from two of my great-grandmothers, and was passed on to my 1-year-old daughter. All three of these females inspire me daily to simply be kind to one another. If our organization can do just that, we win, but we hope to do much more," said founder and president of Mae's Mission, Emily Porche.
Mae's Mission is a new nonprofit in Southwest Louisiana created to grant funds to smaller, lesser known nonprofits in the area that may not have the resources or tools to fundraise for themselves. Each year, a new grant process will renew and all of the eligible non-profits are encouraged to apply.
"We noticed there's a missing link for the very small, nonvisible nonprofits in our community so we wanted to create a solution for those who don't necessarily have the resources or the tools to make fundraising happen on their own. We decided to start fundraising for them and grant them out to those nonprofits," Porche said. "The main goal of this fundraiser is to make sure we award at least four nonprofits for their good-doings in the COVID-19 relief efforts. I think it's kind of been an underestimated task for a lot of folks. There are a lot of things ... the mainstream society doesn't necessarily see, and those are the organizations we want to tap into and have funding to continue their missions and not be affected so harshly from the COVID-19 pandemic."
The nonprofit organizations that apply must have an annual operating budget of $75,000 or less or employ no more than five full-time employees. There are four grant categories for applicants — creativity, collaboration, direct impact and volunteerism.
"We wanted to make sure that no matter what an organization is doing, they are able to fit one of these categories," Porche said.
Applications for the grant will be accepted July 1-31.
Porche said this is Mae's Missions' first large project as a nonprofit. The grant awards will range from $500 to $2,000; all applicants will be reviewed and scored by a community panel.
"I Dare You to Donate" gets its name from the fun twist added to the fundraiser: instead of one joint fundraiser, the nine board members of Mae's Mission will simultaneously hold their own fundraisers in a competition to see who can raise the most for the Mae's Mission grants before June 26.
The board member who raises the most money will challenge the board member that raises the least to perform public dares on Mae's Mission's Facebook Live once the June 26 date has passed.
All nine fundraisers will be hosted on the board members' personal Facebook pages, but can also be found on the Mae's Mission Facebook event "I Dare You to Donate." They are accepting all donations, no matter the size, in order to be helpful to those small nonprofits.
"I want our community to know that Mae's Mission is here to help everyone. Maybe we're not funding the large nonprofits ... all of those organizations are doing wonderful, impactful things for our community, but we have very tiny nonprofit organizations who do just as much good, and we want to bring light and awareness to them. We hope that the community understands Mae's Mission's goals to help those who are in need just as much as a nation-wide nonprofit," Porche said.
For more information or to learn more about Mae's Mission, visit www.maesmission.org or visit them on their Facebook page.