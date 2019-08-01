$1.7M budget includes city hall renovations

LAKE ARTHUR — Officials here unanimously adopted a $1.7 million budget Wednesday that provides funding for renovations of a new city hall and water and street improvements.
The new budget, which begins today, reflects $1.6 million in expenditures.
The budget includes $200,000, including $61,500 in capital outlay funds from the state, to renovate the former Capital One Bank building on Arthur Avenue for a new city hall.
"We're not looking to do anything to fancy it up, we just need the space," Mayor Sherry Crochet said.
The town is working with architects to keep the project within the budget, she said.
The town purchased the building three or four years ago to ease overcrowding of both the city hall and the police department which share space in the current city hall.
Plans for the building include remodeling two restrooms, adding three offices and replacing the air conditioning system. The bank's drive-thru will provide slots for a customer bill payment drop off.
The police department will expand into the old city hall once the new city hall is complete, she said.
The budget also includes funds to restore lift stations on New Orleans and Third streets and repair flood gates at the pumping station used to draw water down from the canal.
The town was awarded $100,000 to repair a broken flood gate at the Monlenzun Canal, which is located adjacent to the pump station.
The flood gates secure the back flow of water from the lake and prevent large amounts of water from backing into the canal after excessive rainfall.
The budget also includes funding for the first phase to install 1,200 water meters at residences and businesses.
The town must have water meters installed by 2020 to apply for state and federal funds.
The town is also looking to buy 5.36 acres off Fourth Street to install a water softener plant to improve the water. The land will include space for future water wells, Crochet said.
More than $100,000 in street improvements are also planned.