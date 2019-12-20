$12.3M bond issue on May ballot

WELSH — The Jeff Davis Parish School Board voted Thursday to call elections in the Welsh-Roanoke school district to build a new Welsh High School and close Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High School despite opposition from the public.
The board voted 9-1 to call a $12.3 million bond issue in Welsh-Roanoke Consolidated School District 1 to build a new two-story $8.6 million Welsh High School to be located behind the existing school and a new $2.5 million elementary school to replace the 16-room Brown Hall.
The proposal also provides $250,000 for classroom furniture and $816,000 for architect and engineer fees, removes all temporary buildings and relocates Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High School to the existing Welsh High School campus after a new school is built.
Board member Terry Leger, who represents a small portion of voters in the district, voted against the plan, stating he was voting for his constituents. Board members Greg Bordeolon, David Capdeville and Donn E. Dees, were absent.
Board members Jason Bouley and David Troutman, who represent the Welsh and Roanoke schools, both said they are "100 percent" behind the opposed plan. Board member Jimmy Segura, who represents the Jennings district, said it should be up to the voters to decide.
A second proposition to call a half-cent sales tax for Sales Tax District 2 in Welsh was unanimously approved by the board.
The tax measures will be presented as separate propositions on the May 9, 2020, ballot, but both must pass.
The property tax and sales tax will support a $12.3 million bond issue for 20 years, according to Finance Director Bill Hebert. The millage is expected to generate $950,000-$960,000 annually at 26 mills. The mill is expected to drop to 21.5 mills after five years, he said.
The sales tax will generate about $90,000 a year.
The plan, proposed by a group led by businessman Jimmy Cormier and retired educator Pat Deshotel, calls for building a new Welsh High School and rebuilding Brown Hall at the elementary school. The plan does not include a new ag building, which residents and the School Board agree is in bad shape.
A second plan presented by a separate independent committee, led by Chris Krielow and Ben Cormier, would have kept the Roanoke school open as a middle school campus.
Before the vote, Ben Cormier presented the board with a petition signed by 191 residents opposing closing the Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High.
Cormier said the plan presented by his group would save taxpayers and the board "millions of dollars in initial payments and interest."
Speaking against the plan favored by the School Board, Cormier said, "It's time to kill this and get back to square one and be responsible because we can't afford this."
The board also heard from a dozen other residents, the majority of who opposed the election, asking the board for more time to consider the plan and to keep the Welsh-Roanoke Jr. High School open.
"I'd like to see Roanoke stay open as our junior high, our student-teacher ratio to benefit the children and not to have fewer teachers, our security issues addressed and a new Brown Hall and ag building built and drainage issues addressed before the buildings are built," Teresa Daniel said.
She said the teacher-student ratio would change by moving the junior high to a high school campus with the number of students in the classroom increasing with fewer teachers to teach students.
Jimmy Cormier said he'd like to see the Roanoke school restored, but said there are too many issues to address including drainage problems, cracked walls, rotten woods and separation of walls and floors.
"Driving up to it, it's pretty, but you can't judge a book by it's cover," he said. "If we don't address this issue now we are going to have severe, expensive decisions to make in the future. If we put a bandaid on this like in 2001 and we wait another 15 or 20 years, we may not even have the bonding capacity to take care of the problems we have."
"You have a building right now that we can all point and say it needs maintenance, but that is not going to solve the problems ," he said. "You still have the damage that has been done. It's time we do something and let the people decide.
Many of those addressing the board were concerned about the impact a 26 mills and half-cent sales tax would have on an already fragile economy dependent on agriculture industry and faced with businesses leaving the area.
"I think you are going to strap the community with a bond indebtness that they won't be able to handle," John Smith said. "We've handled the 12 mill bond very well, but to increase this to 26 mills will be an excessive load on this area."
Phil Andrepont, who wants to keep the Roanoke school open, agrees the tax burden will be too much.
Chris Sonnier said just the threat of the proposal is already running businesses out of the community and more will follow.
Renee Lognion said the Welsh community, which is in an economic decline, cannot afford the $12 to $13 million "loan."
"I don't understand why the school board and our representatives would purposely try to put our school district in an unstable financial position," Lognion said. "We need to study our economy before putting us in debt. As a small business owner, property owner, farmland owner and taxpayer I am asking you all to vote no. Let's work together and find something we can afford."
Kristi Davidson agrees both side have good ideas, but is worried that the issue is being "hurried." She said more time and details are needed for voters to know what they are voting on.
"Putting this on the ballot now is premature and will end in it being voted down or end in mistrust and resentment of our School Board," Davidson said. "We want to have the opportunity to vote on something that we feel good about."
Tim Wild, agrees that something needs to be done, but said he'd rather leave $2 million on the table for a year and plan something the community can afford then to go in debt for a 20 year bond that the community cannot pay back. He said the community is suffering from lack of businesses.
"We need more time to discuss and come up with something from both groups, the School Board, community and city to build something we can afford to build," he said.
Brian Wild said the plan being proposed is "one of the worse irresponsible things I have seen in a long time. It's not going to work."
He said the community needs to work to diversify the economy, grow its tax base and save local businesses to improve the community
Angie Cline told the board it would not be a good time to put the issue on the ballot. She asked the board to work with their constitutes for "something fair."
Lee Hughes agreed noting, "I think we need more time to come out to do something a little better than we've got for the kids."