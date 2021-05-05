Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said the state’s tourism and hospitality industries were hit hard in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic and an extremely active hurricane season, but his office is working to turn things around for this year — particularly in Southwest Louisiana.
“Obviously we’re still rebuilding and we still have volunteers here helping people get back in their homes, helping businesses get back open, but we’re already hosting events,” Nungesser said. “We’ve had golfing events, boxing events, the state softball tournament and we’re working hard to fill our calendar as we open our doors back up to host as many events in the regions that were devastated by the hurricanes.”
Among the many tourist attractions devastated by Hurricanes Laura and Delta was Sam Houston Jones State Park in Moss Bluff. Nungesser said an exact date to reopen the park has not been set, but it’s looking like it will reopen near the end of the year.
“We hope to get the park open before that, as soon as the trees can be cleared out so we can open up the campgrounds,” he said. “The problem has been, every time we’re making headway we get these torrential rainstorms and we’re shut down completely. To get in the woods and get the trees out, you’ve got to have dry ground. Every time I think we’re ahead of schedule, we get a rain storm and it sets us back.”
He said his office will begin planting trees soon in the park once the fallen ones are cleared.
“We want to get a head start on getting some of those beautiful tress regrown,” he said. “It’s going to take several years, but we’re committed to getting it back as beautiful as it was.”
Nungesser said it’s “going to be a process” to get the state back to the record-breaking tourism numbers it experienced before the pandemic and the hurricanes.
“It’s not only getting those large events, but it’s getting people to come over and shop and eat and visit local restaurants and attractions,” he said. “One thing we’ve started doing is going around the state and doing interviews with restaurants and shops and we’re sharing those in other areas in the state to get people excited about going there and helping those local businesses promote their business. It’s one thing to get back open, but if they don’t get back making money soon they won’t survive.”
He said his office is investing in providing promotional funds to help visitors get excited about visiting local restaurants and shops now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
“We’re going to continue to circle the state doing that until everyone’s back making money,” he said.
Nungesser said he’s also asking Louisiana residents to take “staycations” this year and invite friends and family to come to them and see what our state has to offer.
“Stay home for the holidays this year,” he said. “For Thanksgiving, New Year’s and Christmas, invite your family and friends to come to Louisiana. If you want them close to your home but not in your house, let them stay at a local bed and breakfast hotel or we’ve got some great cabins at our state parks,” he said with a laugh. “Invite them to Louisiana and let’s help our economy. Let them do their Christmas shopping in Louisiana. We’re going to work with all our tourism bureaus across the state to enhance our lighting displays for Christmas, some special events at our state parks, and really give you something special to see for the holiday seasons. We want people to travel to Louisiana and come home for the holidays and support our state’s economy. It will give us a much-needed boost.”
Other opportunities coming up with the lifted restrictions are tours and festivals.
“We can’t afford for any event to lose money, we’ll be promoting and supporting Jazz Fest, French Quarter Fest, as well as the fairs and festivals around the state that have been rescheduled,” he said. “We’re also offering Louisiana lagniappe — if you move your event or conference that might have been canceled last year to Louisiana, we’ll give you free Louisiana seafood and a local band of musicians if you move that event to Louisiana. That has been very successful; over a dozen events have taken advantage of that and have moved to Louisiana. We’re going to continue that until our hotels, shops and restaurants are full.”
Nungesser said Louisiana’s food, music and culture sets it apart from any other state in the nation.
“But the most incredible thing is our people,” he said. When I travel the world and ask people why they send people to Louisiana, everyone of them has a story about how we treat strangers like family. Where else in the world do you invite a stranger to your backyard to eat crawfish? Only in Louisiana, and you leave Louisiana with a friend for life and you keep coming back because of the warm and fuzzy feeling we give visitors. They never leave as a stranger. That’s what’s going to help us bounce back quicker than most states.”
Nungesser said he’s looking forward to what will come out of President Joe Biden’s visit to Lake Charles on Thursday.
“I hope he’ll see the need for the recovery dollars for the area and that we’ll get some additional funds for the seafood industry, the port and, hopefully, he’ll see the need for new bridge in Lake Charles that is desperately needed,” Nungesser said. “Hopefully, he’ll help us fast-track some of those projects and help this region recover and get that new bridge.”