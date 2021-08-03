Dr. David Drez Jr. has inspired generations of sports medicine doctors in a career that spans more than 50 years. That lasting influence culminated in an announcement this week that an endowed chair has been established in his name at LSU.
But the road to orthopedics wasn’t always a clear path.
“I probably didn’t have a choice in career in medicine because my father was a family physician and my mother was a nurse,” he said with a laugh. “My dad had a hospital that was called DeQuincy General Hospital and we lived above the hospital when I was a child. I didn’t really know anything else, which I know sounds trite, but I really did have an interest in medicine because of their interest.”
Drez said he can still recall the smell of ether, the anesthesia of choice when he was a child, on his father when he came home from work.
“It’s banned now, but I can remember my dad coming upstairs when I was studying or getting ready to go to bed and he had that odor of ether.”
One of his most prized possessions of his father’s is the safe he used to store the hospital’s narcotics.
“That’s when there weren’t any controls over narcotics and my dad had a safe that he kept all the narcotics in,” he said. “If somebody needed something for pain, he went to the safe, spun the dial and took out the narcotics. Can you imagine what would happen now if that happened?”
Drez said he loved growing up in DeQuincy, a railroad town north of Ragley.
“DeQuincy was the stopping place between Houston and New Orleans for the steam engines,” he said. “The trains would come and they had different sites for repairs so when they came up they would spin this round table and spin the engines into the right spots. I can remember the town had two whistles for the post — an 8 o’clock whistle and a 4 o’clock whistle. We’d all ask, ‘Did you hear the whistle yet?’ It was very interesting growing up in a small town.”
Drez said he initially completed his boards in general surgery but during his last year of study at Tulane Medical School, the Saints football team moved to New Orleans.
“The team physician for the Saints was Dr. Ken Saer and he came to one of our rounds at Charity Hospital and asked if anyone would be interested in doing physicals on the Saints. I thought it would be kind of neat so I went out there and Dr. Saer told us what he was doing and asked if we would ever be interested in going to the operating room. I said, ‘Yes, I could.’ I went in the operating room when he did knee surgery and I really liked it more than general surgery.”
When he next saw his professor of general surgery, he told him he would like to switch to orthopedics instead.
“He told me, ‘Drez, I didn’t know you where that smart.”
His father had the opposite reaction.
“He said, ‘Son, are you sure you know what you’re doing?’ ”
Orthopedics at that time was a four-year program and because of his operating experience in general surgery, he was given credit for one year.
“It was interesting because I had privileges in general surgery to perform to do thoracotomies, which is opening people’s chests, and the only privileges I had at Charity Hospital at that time was to put pins in tibias to put them in traction — but I could open somebody’s chest! Some of the guys still tease me about that.”
Sports medicine
One of his more rewarding experiences as an orthopedist was to spend two months at Children’s Hospital in Atlanta helping children with leg injuries. During that period he would also drive once a week to Columbus, Ga., and spend time learning from Dr. Houston at the Houston Clinic.
“He was one of the very early sports medicine specialists and I learned a lot from him.”
In 1971, Drez moved back to Southwest Louisiana from New Orleans and met Dr. Boyd Woodard, the team physician for McNeese State University athletes.
“I asked Dr. Woodard if he would mind if I helped him out at McNeese and he said, ‘No, I’d really like the help.’ Dr. Woodard was a family physician so whenever someone needed surgery he would refer them to me, but then Woodard asked if I would take it over. I asked him what would I have to do and it turned out to be a lot.”
Drez ended up serving as McNeese’s head team physician for 37 years and was inducted into the McNeese Hall of Fame and the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association Hall of Honors.
The rehabilitation area of the university’s Sports Medicine Center was also named the David Drez, Jr., MD Rehabilitation Facility.
“It was all fun, but it took away from my family time a lot because it was every Saturday night, every Sunday afternoon and even during the week they practiced Tuesday-Friday. I was fortunate to be involved with Doc Fontenot, he was a physical therapist as well as an athletic trainer and I was able to work closely with him. Then when Fontenot retired, they hired Jim Murphy who was also a physical therapist and athletic trainer and Jim and I worked together for over 20 years. It was a great experience. We had some good times.”
He was also occasionally asked to give a second opinion to injured Saints players and, once, a Cincinnati Bengals player.
Throughout his career, Drez was also involved in medical research leading to many “firsts” in treatment advance. He has published a large body of research that focuses primarily on athletic injuries and their prevention and treatment options. He is co-author of “Orthopedic Sports Medicine,” the highly acclaimed guidebook for sports medicine physicians, physical therapists and athletic trainers; and was co-editor of “Operative Techniques in Sports Medicine,” as well as a multitude of journal articles.
He’s also a founding member of the prestigious Herodicus Society, which promotes education in the medical field of orthopedic surgery and sports medicine.
Endowed chair
This week, The Center for Orthopaedics and the LSU Health Foundation in New Orleans announced the endowment of the David Drez, Jr., MD, Chair in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. The Louisiana Board of Regents announced a matching a gift of $400,000 to complete the funding for an endowed chair, an effort started by residents and fellows mentored by Drez, Drez’s colleague Dr. Clark Gunderson, several orthopaedic surgery device manufacturers and the Committee of 100 Champions of Excellence.
“Dr. Gunderson and Mark Juno asked me if I was interested in an endowed chair and I told them I didn’t even know what that was,” Drez said. “They wrote letters to all the residents I had worked with and all the fellows that had been through it and they started soliciting donations. You have to have at least $400,000 to even be considered for it. Over seven or eight years they collected the money and they put the whole thing together.”
The specific charge of the chair will be to educate and supervise residents and medical students to treat and prevent sports injuries; develop multidisciplinary and interactive research programs in orthopaedics; expand and develop clinical activities about prevention, diagnosis and treatment of sports-related injuries; advance local, national and global collaborative efforts among multiple LSU Health disciplines and across campuses; chair the newly approved Sports Medicine Clinic of the Musculoskeletal Center of Excellence at University Medical Center, slated for inclusion in the 2022 business plan.
Drez said the experience has been humbling.
“LSU has some really good plans and I’ll get to be part of the advisement to enhance sports medicine.”