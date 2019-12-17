LSU AgCenter food program celebrates 50 years

The LSU AgCenter's Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program celebrated 50 years of service on Monday. The organization began its work in Southwest Louisiana in late 1969, and since then has continued the goal of educating family and youth in skills that lead to a healthy lifestyle change and improve both their diets and their well-being.
EFNEP started as a pilot in 1962 and became full-fledged in 1969 in a nationwide aspect. It is the first community nutrition education program for limited-resource families. It's described as a peer-education model that the program started with and stayed that way with their core mission. The first hired nutritional educators were first from the community that they served and began with one-on-one interventions with families in the home. EFNEP has grown to expand to what it is now and practices the mission to provide limited-resource families with the education and skills to make healthier food choices on their available food dollars.
"Our core mission when we started out, we started with nutritional practices, food safety, food security, food resource management as our core objectives and later we've added physical activity…with activity being a part of making those healthier living options," said Sharman Charles, the EFNEP Director.
Those with EFNEP assure they are still making strides in lieu of food prices rising, low salaries, and housing shortages in the community.
The celebration commenced with a welcome from Jimmy Meaux, the Calcasieu Parish Chair, and led into remarks by Gina E. Eubanks, Associate Vice President and Program Leader for College of Agriculture, Kirk Guidry, the Southwest Region Director, and Shelly Mayo, the Police Jury President for District 3.
"We felt the need for the celebration to take place at the parish level…we've done about eight of these throughout the state," said Eubanks in regards to the celebration,. "When you have a program such as this, it's three P's-the people, the program, and the partnership. We have the program, you are the people, but the partnerships are what makes it work...when we come together as a group, as different agencies, we can make a difference."
City Council President Luvertha W. August encouraged reaching out to those struggling in the community and showing them the resources available.
The Calcasieu Parish community has felt the impact of EFNEP's services. Places in the community, specifically Vinton Elementary, Barbe Elementary, and the Throne of Grace Fellowship, had speakers to give testimonials on how EFNEP impacted their community programs.
Homer Williams, the Vinton Elementary physical education coach, spoke about one way that EFNEP has impacted the school. "Another impact that it [EFNEP] has made in our school in the past two years is that we were able to establish a school garden. That school garden is not only a school garden but it is also a community garden…instead of looking at food and being like ‘I don't like this, Coach…I don't want to try that, Coach' they can literally go the garden, pick the food, taste it and say ‘I may like this, I may not like this' …they get to get their hands dirty. It has tremendously increased our science scores and our state test scores…" said Williams.
Pastor Red from Throne of Grace Fellowship spoke about programs that have been implemented in his church community starting in 2010. Programs there such as Faithful Families that used EFNEP changes to encourage parishioners to eat and move ‘smart' and make healthy choices. Such things there were implemented included introducing healthy options at events, marking off a walking track around the church's parking lot to utilize the space and doing a series of talks concerning biblical nutrition.
Barbe Elementary had used EFNEP education and the AgCenter's Smart Choices curriculum when taking part in the HealthierUS School Challenge. The challenge had three criteria: changing the school menu, physical education, and educating students and families about healthy eating. The LSU AgCenter's curriculum included classes on healthy eating and other education tools such as MyPlate and Smart Bodies. Barbe Elementary was awarded with a ‘Gold Award of Distinction' medal along with only thirty other schools across the country.
EFNEP offers small or large group nutrition classes, food demonstrations, recipes and tastings, healthful eating tips, useful resources such as measuring cups and spoons, and a completion certificate for anyone's participation in the program. The program teaches such skills including stretching food dollars, budgeting food dollars, and healthier eating with easy, delicious low-cost meals.
Those who can participate in EFNEP include parents with children, pregnant women, and adult caregivers who have primary care of children.
Anyone with questions or interest in participating in EFNEP is encouraged to contact the nearest LSU AgCenter Extension Service office or visit www.LSUAgCenter.com