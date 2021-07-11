Louisiana Public Broadcasting is celebrating the achievements of six exceptional students —including one from DeRidder — with a program that shares their stories with viewers statewide.
“Louisiana Young Heroes 2021” will air at 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 16, and features each Young Hero in their own words, as well as interviews with family members, teachers and mentors.
“Each year, we are proud to honor an incredible group of young people and this year is no exception,” said LPB President Beth Courtney. “LPB’s Young Heroes are smart, hardworking and mindful of the needs of others. We are delighted to share this program about hope and inspiration.”
Now in its 26th year, LPB’s Louisiana Young Heroes Program recognizes high school students who inspire others by overcoming adversity, exhibiting heroism, or giving freely of their time to help others in their communities.
Among the honorees is Hannah Lewis of DeRidder who is a straight A student at Louisiana School for Math, Science, and The Arts and is involved in many academic, civic and community activities.
In the last year, Lewis has not only had to endure two hurricanes causing major damage to her home, she has suffered the unexpected death of her mother. Despite her grief, she continues to be an inspiration. Through her church, she has done yard work for the elderly, made stuffed animals for the Hug-A-Bear project and promoted service dogs for veterans.
Lewis also has been awarded the Outstanding Student Merit-based Scholarship to Louisiana Tech.