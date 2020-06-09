LPB offers distance learning education plan to ‘bridge’ gap

Louisiana Public Broadcasting has launched a new summer initiative to provide educational enrichment to Louisiana students and educators. Bridging the Gap is a comprehensive distance learning education plan that provides online and over-the-air resources to support students and districts in light of last year's unprecedented school closures.
"LPB is proud to offer essential educational services to communities across Louisiana every day with at-home learning resources for families and local school districts who need us — and it is something public media is positioned to do best," Christina Melton, LPB deputy director, said in a news release.
The standards linked, grade-level specific resources are designed for all Louisiana school districts, private, parochial and home-school environments.
Taking into account the more than 200,000 students who do not possess a school-issued or personal laptop computer, the program is committed to equitable learning opportunities as it is a free, television broadcast service at heart.
"The Bridging the Gap initiative, as well as the state's critical news that LPB provides, helps deliver and make accessible this vital information to everyone," Melton said.
During the month of July on the station's main broadcast channel, LPB will broadcast "Great Mind's Eureka Math" instructional videos for kindergarten through fifth grade students and "Illustrative Math" videos for sixth through eighth grade and algebra students.
The math broadcasts will run Monday through Friday, 12-3 p.m. and science and history programming will air 3-5 p.m.
In addition to its "Summer Sessions" for students, Bridging the Gap is also offering trainings for districts, educators, parents and caregivers. PBS offers two free learning services, PBS LearningMedia and Discovery Education digital media libraries, for which the broadcasting network will provide intensive virtual trainings.
The digital resources allow teachers to import class rosters, engage and assess student progress for summer enrichment. LPB is also available to customize such tools for local standards and goals.
Learn more at www.lpb.org/education or www.lpb.org/athome.