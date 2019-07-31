post partum

New mothers suffering from postpartum depression can get low-cost, confidential therapy sessions by the Family and Youth Counseling Agency.

The 50-minute sessions cost $10 each and are paid through a grant from The Healthy Mothers Program, a Christus Fund.

Caitlin Brown, a counselor at Family and Youth, said postpartum depression affects one in seven women. However, many don’t seek treatment because of its stigma and a lack of information. She said postpartum depression isn’t a character flaw or a weakness.

“It’s just a common complication after giving birth, and we’re here to help normalize it to make people understand it’s OK to feel this way,” she said.

Depression symptoms can range from three weeks to one year after a mother gives birth. Because hormone levels drop significantly in the days and weeks after a mother gives birth, many don’t understand their feelings.

“Then, the emotional aspect is you have this new baby,” she said. “You don’t have a manual on how to raise a child, and you’re overwhelmed. You might have a loss of identity and feel like your life is out of control.”

Women can experience stress, anxiety and trouble sleeping or eating. Brown said the counselors will help women identify stressors, set goals and develop strategies to work through postpartum depression.

Postpartum psychosis — the most extreme case of postpartum depression in which a woman wants to kill her baby — is very rare, Brown said. Typical postpartum depression is different from baby blues — a period of crying and feeling of being overwhelmed typically two weeks after giving birth.

To schedule a therapy session, call 439-9941.

Tags

More from this section

Wittler elected president of new drainage board

Wittler elected president of new drainage board

Board members of the Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 (East Calcasieu) met for the first time Tuesday, electing officers and adopting various policies to help streamline operations going forward.

Mission trip to Havana seminary eye-opening experience

+4
Mission trip to Havana seminary eye-opening experience

What started as the goodwill trip of a lifetime for Debra Turner Jones quickly turned into a bit of a harrowing experience, as she boarded the last flight out of Cuba following President Donald Trump's prohibition announcement.

$1.7M budget includes city hall renovations

$1.7M budget includes city hall renovations

LAKE ARTHUR — Officials here unanimously adopted a $1.7 million budget Wednesday that provides funding for renovations of a new city hall and water and street improvements.

Learning from the best

Learning from the best

Bold changes to Louisiana’s public schools have created a model education system that other states can learn from, according to a recent report by RAND Corporation, a global public policy research organization.Since Superintendent John White’s appointment in 2012, the state has restructured …

Gueydan man killed in head-on crash

  • Updated
Gueydan man killed in head-on crash

Elton, LA – On July 31, 2019, shortly before 2:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA 26 about 4.5 miles south of US Hwy 190. The crash claimed the life of 27-year-old John Russell Venissat V of Gueydan, LA.