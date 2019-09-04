The Imperial Calcasieu Human Services Authority was not timely in billing its third party companies, with some bills being sent several months after the service date, according to a recent audit.
The report, issued Aug. 28 by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, states that IMCAL failed to bill "Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance companies, or patients" quickly enough. Seven out of 34 patient services' initial bills "were sent 32 to 90 days after the service date," while two were sent "91 to 120 days after the service date."
Eight out of 13 services' bills that the patient was responsible for were sent "34 to 271 days past the service date, or date the patient was determined to be responsible," the audit reads.
IMCAL must submit to the Office of Debt Recovery delinquent debt that patients are responsible for "as the debt becomes 60 days delinquent," the audit reads. However, it stated that IMCAL was inconsistent in submitting those delinquent debts to the debt recovery office.
For the second report in a row, IMCAL "did not have adequate procedures in place to accurately report outstanding account balances." The audit states that IMCAL lacks written policies "that define when initial bills should be sent for Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance companies."
The audit also found IMCAL gave out federal dollars to contractors without finding out if they "qualified as a subrecipient" and also didn't "clearly identify federal award information to them," a federal requirement. It stated that nine of 22 agreements reviewed "did not correctly identify contracts as subrecipient relationships" and 10 didn't have all the federal award information needed.
Tanya McGee, IMCAL executive director, said IMCAL's chief financial officer will run billing reports each month to find "unbilled charges to insurance and patients" to make sure they are billed within 30 days.
McGee said IMCAL plans to take corrective action to find accounts that aren't submitted to the Office of Debt Recovery.
IMCAL hired a new chief financial officer in March, who found the monthly receivable reports being run by staff "did not include the aging reports in order to get an accurate receivables balance," McGee said. Several steps were taken in April to correct the issue, and IMCAL submitted accurate accounts receivable reports to the Louisiana Department of Health for the first and second quarters of this year.