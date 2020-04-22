The Louisiana Department of Correction's information hotline is now open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The DOC established the hotline to provide residents with information concerning their loved ones who may be incarcerated or under community supervision.
Operators will be available to answer questions concerning incarcerated individuals as well as get updated information relative to the Department's COVID-19 response.
No information will be provided concerning the names of any individuals being considered for furlough. The number is 1-833-731-0753.