Lost and found: Guess what turned up after Laura?

Tarp billboard

This Lake Charles homeowner got creative and used a billboard wrapper as a roof tarp.

 Rick Hickman
In the midst of so much loss and devastation in Hurricane Laura's aftermath, many in Southwest Louisiana still found things to smile or laugh about this week as they looked to the future and better days ahead. 
 
A post in a Facebook group asked people to name the strangest things they found on their properties while cleaning up after the hurricane and hundreds of comments soon flooded the page. The comments ranged from humorous to sad to poignant as well as some that could not be printed in a family newspaper. 
 
Pugsley Deskin said, "There is a goat running in our neighborhood but no one owns it. It wasn't there before." 
 
An artificial Christmas tree was found in Monchella Ardena Swanson's yard after the hurricane. 
 
Randy Lavergne said he was still trying to figure out how his roof, awning and shed were destroyed but his flip flops were still sitting right next to his back door where he had left them prior to the storm. 
 
Audra Blunkhall Hill posted, "I had an empty Pepsi can on a table on my porch. It was still there when we came back but the huge oak tree 20 feet from it was uprooted." 
 
Rachel Welch Rush found a sign from a fast food restaurant in her yard, saying, "We used the Pizza Hut banner as an emergency tarp." 
 
A couple of people found porta potty's in their yard and multiple people in the area found live animals ranging from pigs to donkeys to chickens to emus in their yards. 
 
As people commented on posts, Karen Anderson-Burton said, "You have to laugh or you'll cry." 
Michelle Stokes said, "I found a golf bag in my pool - and a pine tree." 
 
Jo Teague had an interesting find, saying, "When our wall collapsed there were American Press newspapers stuffed in there from 1957. They were printed just before and after Hurricane Audrey. It was quite unsettling reading about a 1957 hurricane just after a 2020 one." 
 
Tamantha Holsclaw said she found a Bell South phone bill from 1990 in her yard. 
 
Elizabeth Buller Faulk said, "We found dollar bills in our yard." 
 
Louis Boudreaux found a pool float, adding, "We don't have a pool." 
 
Trudy Elaine Rivich found a sign from a Popeye's restaurant in her yard. "But it's in a hundred pieces," she said. 
 
Ross Bourgeois said his neighbor ended up with a unique item, saying, "They had a Mardi Gras float in their yard." 
 
Aundria Nunn posted, "We have someone's entire board game collection spread across our backyard." 
 
Some people, like Ashley Moon Miano, found random items scattered in various spots around their homes or yards. "We found a frozen bag of French fries outside of our shop and a Bundt cake pan in our swimming pool," she said. 
 
Paula Fontenot Bruce found a Taco Bell sign in her yard. 
 
A new boat ended up in Chuck Six's yard and none of the neighbors have claimed it. 
 
Tina Marceaux said, "We found a toothbrush, toilet seat, a children's book, and three empty money pouches; none of those items belonged to us." 
 
Dawn Jones posted, "I found half of a sign from a local convenience store but the nearest store is two miles from my house." 
 
Tristan Hager said, "We found a box of corn dogs." 
 
Joanne Collins Law found a check made out to K-Mart for $5.97 from April 1994. "It's completely intact. The address on the check is a mile and a half from my house," Law said.
 
Terry Weston said he found a full loaf of bread in his front yard. 
 
One woman, Theresa Guidry, lives in Hackberry but found a sign from a Vinton business in her yard. 
 
Jennifer Piraro Spees said, "I found a baby pool. I don't have a baby or a pool." 
 
Judith Washington posted, "Harbor Freight, I have your sign." 
 
Justin LeDoux said, "I found Jesus." 
 
In response, Candace Donovan Terry said, "I'm sure quite a few people did."
 
"I never prayed so hard as I did while Laura was ripping our roof apart," LeDoux said. 

More from this section

Lost and found: Guess what turned up after Laura?

  • Updated
Lost and found: Guess what turned up after Laura?

In the midst of so much loss and devastation in Hurricane Laura's aftermath, many in Southwest Louisiana still found things to smile or laugh about this week as they looked to the future and better days ahead.  A post in a Facebook group asked people to name the strangest things they found o…

Petition demands more competition among Internet providers

  • Updated
Petition demands more competition among Internet providers

The executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana recently started an online petition, demanding that residents have more options when it comes to internet service providers.As of Tuesday, the petition on change.org received just over 270 signatures out of its goal of…

SW La. on road to recovery

SW La. on road to recovery

Two big updates in Hurricane Laura’s ongoing recovery were announced Monday, with curfew hours being extended and the boil water advisory in Lake Charles being lifted.Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said the updated curfew hours are 10 p.m.-6 a.m. He said this will help businesses better serv…

Reporter’s Notebook: SW La. full of ‘the good ones’

  • Updated
Reporter’s Notebook: SW La. full of ‘the good ones’

There's a popular song by Gabby Barrett, which includes the lyrics, "He's a phone call to his parents; he's a Bible by the bed. He knows just where he's going and he's proud of where he's from. He's one of the good ones." 

Pitkin students back in class

  • Updated
Pitkin students back in class

Pitkin students will be joining others in the district in returning to in-person classes this week, according to Vernon Parish school officials. 