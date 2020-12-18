Pecan Street

Visitors to Brimstone Museum and Henning Cultural Center’s “Santa Under the Oaks” are recommended to start their journey to Santa by way of Pecan Street, off of Kent Street in Sulphur, because of Pecan Street’s outstanding Christmas light display.

 Special to the American Press

Santa Claus will visit Sulphur this Saturday evening, Dec. 19, at the Brimstone Museum and Henning Cultural Center’s “Santa Under the Oaks.” Santa will be present for drive-through smiles and waves, standing in front of the cultural center facing Ruth Street.

“This is totally new,” Thom Trahan, executive director, said. “This year, despite the hurricanes and the virus, our board wanted to do something because we always have something going on. We talked to Santa and we got him to come out for a drive-through parade just like the teachers were doing for their students earlier in the spring.”

 Children should bring their Christmas lists this Saturday too, Trahan said, as elves will be present to accept Christmas lists to be delivered to Santa.

 “We’ll also have some goodies, treats and things to get families in the holiday spirit,” he added.

While the Brimstone is dedicated to keeping the holiday spirit alive, Trahan emphasized, “We are asking people not to get out of their cars. We want to be sure we take the appropriate precautions.”

Visitors are recommended to start their journey to Santa  by way of Pecan Street off of Kent Street because of Pecan Street’s outstanding Christmas light display, Trahan said. “In the midst of all this, Pecan Street always decorates really nicely for Christmas. It’s really a whole neighborhood effort.”

Tina Jacobs, a Pecan Street resident, said the neighborhood prepares for months for the display with neighbors pitching in to help those who cannot physically or financially decorate. “I love it. I do it because I just love the joy that it brings to the people who walk the street.”

Jacobs estimated that there are hundreds of strings of lights shining on the street with nearly 20 houses lit up for the season. Families stand out each weekend to welcome visitors who pass by, greeting guests on foot with hot chocolate and candy canes. “It just brings back childhood memories,” she said.

“A couple people have told me this year, ‘I can’t believe you did this again. We figured there’d be no lights this year but this gives us so much one for the coming year.’ It’s just so heartwarming.”

