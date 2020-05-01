World War II Veteran and Lake Charles resident Paul Krausman is turning 104 years old today. “I have a goal of 110. At 110, I’ll give up...that’s reasonable,” joked Phil Krausman in a phone interview on Saturday. Throughout the decades, the world has changed, and Phil Krausman has been here for a large part of those changes. Krausman was born May 1, 1916, the youngest of seven children. He did mention that longevity runs in the family, and that one of his sisters lived until 108.
His life advice, “to do the best you can with what you have ... life isn’t fair, but do the best you can and it’ll all work out” and to“be earnest and truthful and hardworking” doesn’t come without experience.
His mother passed away when he was only a toddler, and his father when he was around eight years old. From then on, his older sister took care of him and another sibling to keep them from the orphanage.
“My older sister kept me until I was about eighteen years old,” reminisced Krausman. He recalled how she would rent out rooms in their Baltimore home to earn money, scouting the streets for furniture to be able to rent furnished rooms to support the children under her care.
He also recalled that when he was growing up, there were no automobiles.
“Every two blocks there was a horse stall, everything was horses and buggies when I was born. The ‘20’s came around and there were foreign cars on the streets and trolley stations,” said Krausman.
He fondly remembered when a movie was a quarter to attend, and hamburger, hotdog, and peanut stands littered the streets--- “you could buy a hotdog for five cents and hamburgers were 15 cents.”
He also talked about the days where the houses were powered by generators around the city, and when the house itself had gas lines all throughout.
“If somebody opened the door and a gust of wind blew in, it would blow out the ... mantle. Everybody would yell ‘don’t light a match, don’t light a match!’ and we would have to run and shut the gas off,” laughed Krausman.
When he was a child, he would bring a wagon down to the docks and people would pay him to wheel their goods home.
In the Army he was ranked T5 and then sent off for basic training with the Second Armored Division. Before going into the Army Krausman worked as a medical attendant. When a vacancy opened in the Third Armored Division he was transferred to Fort Polk as a staff sergeant.
Krausman talked about seeing demolished bridges as they went into German territory, and moving upstream to waters shallow enough for the tanks to cross and having to wait for other units to meet up with them.
The war ended while he was in Germany. “I was the last man on [the ship]. The only thing on my mind was maybe the U-Boats didn’t realize that the war was over and would sink the ship I was on,” said Krausman, “We landed in New York and moved on to Fort Mead, where we were discharged and then found out if we had a place to stay or not. I was in the Army for 4 and a half years.”
During his time in WWII, he was in charge of 17 men, three officers, an ambulance, an almost three-ton truck and a jeep.
After he left the Army, he went to find a job, found in an ad in a newspaper, and later was accepted as head of maintenance at a local company.
His life was busy with getting a job to support he and his children and his second wife of 56 years, who passed away from a brain tumor years ago. Krausman’s current wife, Kay, has been married to him for what will be 22 years in May. The two have been living in Lake Charles for years together.
“What makes me happy is to hear ‘I love you’ from my wife. The difference in our ages makes no difference in our lives,” enthused Krausman, “She does everything to make our household. We have a happy relationship together.”
“He has three children ... we have one son here, works for Citco, and we have grandchildren ... great-grandchildren, and even one great-great grandchild,” explained Kay.
After being examined at 65, he changed his life for the better and had surgery for two clogged arteries. He proudly stated that he hasn’t had anything to drink and hasn’t smoked since then.
“No more alcohol and no more smoking! From the time I was 65 to 104, I haven’t had a drink yet!” boasted Krausman.
Kay mentioned that now he can’t see enough to read or do his puzzles, but he does enjoy the American Press everyday.
“If I go shopping with my wife and she’s more than ten feet away from me, I can’t tell her from anybody else in the store,” said Krausman.
His wife praises that he’s “making the best of the situation!” Kay mentioned that most of all, he misses getting out and going into stores to wander and see the people.