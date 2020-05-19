Cassie Thompson

A Beauregard Parish teacher has been named a semifinalist for 2021 Louisiana Teacher of the Year.

Cassie Thompson is a third grade mathematics teacher at East Beauregard Elementary School — a school that has remained close to her heart after graduating from there years before and the place she hoped to return as a teacher herself one day.

“My goal was to teach here from the moment I began college,” Thompson told the American Press.

“Everyone here is like family. I have the privilege of teaching nieces, nephews and grandchildren from within our community, as well as friends and family.”

Originally from DeRidder, Thompson first taught in Allen Parish for two years after graduating from McNeese State University. She then returned to Beauregard Parish, where she has taught for the past eight years.

In 2013, Thompson completed master’s courses to earn her certification in special education with a focus on mild to moderate behavior disorders and she spent the next five years working with students struggling with mild to moderate learning disorders.

In 2018, she returned to teaching regular education in her third grade classroom, and she is now taking courses to become a mentor teacher.

Announcements for the Louisiana Teacher of the Year finalists have been slightly delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but finalists are expected to be released in early June.

Until then, Thompson said she is hardly able to contain her excitement.

“I’m very excited. I have received so much love and support from our community, especially students and parents. It has been such an honor,” she said

