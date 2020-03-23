Local food truck opens doors to those in need

The regional school systems are providing free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for those 18 and under. But Tommy Senegal said he has been worrying about whether the parents of those children will have enough food.
Senegal is the owner and operator of Senegal's Bar-B-Q food truck and — along with his wife and nieces — decided to feed those in need this weekend at no cost.
"I just know with what we're being faced with, I wanted to see how many would come out today so that in the future my family will be able to cook for them and have enough," Senegal said. "Financially it's a challenge, but we want to do what we can."
Senegal said his family served 300-400 people plates of chicken with pinto beans and rice as well as hot links, hot dogs and hamburgers.
"We also gave out sodas and water; it was a full meal," he said. "Enough to make them full."
Senegal said if he can find more financial support, he plans to continue the free service.
"I enjoyed doing the cooking and my wife and my nieces all enjoyed helping," he said. "It has been a blessing for our family to be a blessing to others. We're just trying to figure out what we can do with what we have."
The truck is consistently parked on Martin Luther King Highway in north Lake Charles across from the Raceway gas station and traditionally is open Friday-Sunday.
"Today people were just so appreciative and thankful and I had to text my brother and sisters and let them know they missed seeing the joy in a lot of people's faces," he said.