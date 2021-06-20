Local father figures receive surprise shopping spree

With only seconds left to go, Big Brother Kelly Misles and his “Little Brother,” Ja’maire speed-walked their buggy to Academy register number three. They were one of the five “Big and Little” teams in the store Wednesday, June 16, given only five minutes to hunt and bag a specific list of typical Father’s Day gift items to receive those items for free.
Ahead of Father’s Day, the sports and outdoor store partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana to surprise five Big Brothers who play a key father figure role in the lives of their mentees with a shopping spree.
Ja’maire was beaming. But his smile at the register was nothing like the expression on his face when Jason Trosclair, Academy Regional Marketing Specialist, handed him a $500 Academy gift card for his own use. Each “Little” received a gift card.
Trosclair has years of sports promotional experience, but he wasn’t just doing his job or giving lip service to the organization during the fun, frenzied event. He had a Big Brother growing up, John Prince.
“I still stay in touch with him,” Trosclair said. “It was my mom’s idea. I had a dad, but he was and he wasn’t around. She thought I needed a male role model.”
Miseles and Ja’maire were matched four years ago.
“I can’t remember what motivated me to become involved in the Big Brothers program initially, Miseles said, “but I know what motivates me to keep doing it and it’s this guy,” he said pointing to Ja’maire.
Da’Mareon remembers the date he was matched with his Big
Brother Scott Ogden, March 21.
“I actually beat him in a game of basketball with a last-minute three-pointer, Da’Mareon said.
“No, I won and I documented it on video, just in case I ever needed the evidence,” Ogden said. “We have a lot in common. He’s a smart-mouth, and he wants to be a lawyer.”
When asked why “Bigs” and “Littles” seem so comfortable with each other, whether they had been matched for less than a year or four, “Bigs” pointed to the detail that goes into the matching. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana makes sure personalities and interests create fast, fulfilling, lasting friendships.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana is always looking for people eager to positively impact a child and improve their community. Big Brothers are especially in high demand. For a few hours, a couple of times a month, these volunteers give a “Little” the invaluable gift of friendship by changing the perspective of what the world can offer.
To volunteer or to enroll a child, go to www.bbbsswla.org.