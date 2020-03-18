It's in troublesome times like these that a community must bond together. On Tuesday, Mayor Nic Hunter, Katie Harrington, and three community leaders came together to speak about the impact that the coronavirus is taking on Lake Charles and those that live here.
"My first reaction...this event has been so quick and so fluid that we will literally be in the middle of a meeting making some pretty significant decisions and all of a sudden an announcement comes out and that'll change what we're talking about in that very meeting. It's been a roller-coaster. We try to make the best decisions with the most accurate and the most sensible data we can find. When we have made decisions on a local level, we have really sat down and thought and effort into why we're talking about this and what's the best thing for the people of Southwest Louisiana," said Mayor Nic Hunter. "As a mayor, I think we've got to take this opportunity--and there will be a lot of time to do this--to realize where we were insufficient, where we had gaps. As a nation, where did we get to the point where we are having issues with people getting tests and maybe just not being as prepared. I think we're going to be better as a nation when we eventually get through this."
"We will get through this---our community is resilient," said Emily Ashworth, Director of Nursing SWLA Center for Health Services, "Take a deep breath and know that we will make it through."
Ashworth has been a nurse for 20 years in the community, as is also a mother and deaconess at a local church.
"It's new, but from a nursing perspective, it's not new as to how we care for patients," explained Ashworth, "We are going to use wisdom because the Word of God says to be as wise as a serpent but as gentle as a dove. At the same token, we are going to remember that scripture that said ‘God has not given us the spirit of Fear, but the power of love and a sound mind. With a sound mind, we can think clearly ... Trust God and follow directions."
"Obviously, these are challenging and uncertain times--it's really difficult to know where to start no matter what sector you work in right now. We're all doing everything we can to stay in line with those [decrees]," said Katie Harrington, the Public Information Officer for the City of Lake Charles.
"Coming from the governor and local officials, I knew that this was serious. I immediately began collecting resources and websites to send to my parents and to my girls. As a community leader, we have got to stay positive. I think that as Americans and as a society, we're gonna get through this. This is the time to come together and be kind and love one another and have faith and trust God," said Anita Barker, Founder and Director of Girlie Girls Mentoring Program that serves 55 girls in the community.
"I encourage them to practice great hygiene... I encourage them to stay healthy and on a positive note...read a book, write an essay..." explained Barker when speaking about some of the struggles of not being able to meet with the girls.
"I woke up today in a totally different world as a business owner because it's not business as usual. With me owning a restaurant ... business is pretty much shut down. The very first thing that I did-I got all the staff together at my business and we prayed. This community is a community of faith. Aside from prayer, we have been dealing with keeping ourselves very clean," said Nicholas Perioux, the owner Pat's of Henderson Restaurant.
As a father and business owner, Perioux spoke about the responsibility of his business and his family. He encouraged looking to the future in these hard times.
"One of the first thing you're thinking about is your business, your funds are about to get affected, but my biggest concern with business is all the people that work for me. My goal right now ... is just to make enough money to pay the people money that's working for me. I don't care about profit--we can worry about that later on ... we don't know long this will last for. We're all going through this and all have to go through it every day."
Each member of the group of community leaders speaking on Tuesday encouraged the community to face these uncertain times with a heart full of faith and kindness.
"Going through all of this, this is the time to show who we really are. We have to have faith, be kind, take precautions, help our neighbor, bond with our family," said Barker.
"Don't let what you hear get you so far down that you can't allow the juices to flow to say ‘if I can't do it that way, how can I get it done?'" encouraged Ashworth, "What we project, they're going to receive. If we project panic and anxiety the people who are following us and watching us are going to project the same thing."
"Lake Charles is going to be better when we come out of this," said Perioux.
"The purpose of this conversation was to try and connect with the everyday citizen of Lake Charles. There's a lot of noise out there and people have heard a lot of commentary from a lot of different individuals, many of which are elected officials and that's okay, but I think it's important to know that we are in this together," said Hunter, "I encourage people out there to watch the news, absolutely stay informed, but there are times you need to put your phone down and relax...We're going to get through this together."