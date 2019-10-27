Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.