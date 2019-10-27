A local chef is about to hit the national stage later this year after accepting an offer to appear on the "Today Show" with Hoda Kotb.
Pat Darbonne, known throughout the local area as Pat-n-da-Pot, has become a local celebrity in the Lake Charles area the past few years. Her Louisiana cooking lessons can be seen daily on Suddenlink channel 4 local access where her southern Cajun charm has warmed the hearts of her viewers and thousands of social media followers.
A self-taught chef, Darbonne said her inspiration to become a professional cook came from her earliest memories helping her own mother cook in the family's kitchen.
"I was never a culinary student or professionally taught. I learned everything just from watching my own mother," Darbonne stated. "I guess you could say I have been cooking since I was tall enough to stand in a chair and reach the pot."
Those lessons developed into skill. Darbonne went on to create her own brand of Creole seasoning, and her own cooking show in 2018.
Darbonne's aspirations were not limited to local success, however, and she soon set her eyes on reaching a larger platform. Having drawn inspiration from Kotb and learning of Kotb's love for everything Louisiana, Darbonne decided to reach out for an opportunity to appear on the Today Show.
Darbonne sent emails, made calls and posted to Kotb's social media platforms, but all her efforts seemed to fall on deaf ears. Despite months of attempts, Darbonne never received a response from the network or Kotb.
Anyone else, she admits, probably would have stopped there, but Darbonne refused to quit. She purchased a ticket for New York City, and at 4 a.m. Oct. 4, Darbonne stood first in line for the show's filming in the Plaza wearing her chef's jacket and tall chef's hat. Before the show even began, she said, she had Kotb's attention.
"Before the show started, I could see Hoda having her hair and make up touched up through the windows and I just began waving at her and trying to point out the fleur-de-lis on my jacket. I knew she would know who I was, I just knew it," Darbonne stated.
The plan worked, and Kotb rushed outside to meet with Darbonne face to face, where she welcomed the Louisiana chef to the Big Apple and included her during the live taping that began moments later. Darbonne presented Kotb with a fleur-de-lis locket that she had filled with a photo of Kotb's family, something Darbonne said she knew Kotb would enjoy, and before she knew it she was invited to return and be a part of the show.
"Hoda said ‘oh we need you to cook for us. We need to do a cooking segment,' and that's basically how it happened," Darbonne stated.
"She walked away and producers came to me and asked for my contact information and just a few days later I received an email confirming that I would be on the show with all my transportation information."
The plan seemed impossible, but Darbonne said she knew all along she could make it happen. That mentality, she said, has been the force behind her local success and what she hopes will allow her to become a household name.
"I really want to spread my Louisiana cooking to a wider audience. I want people to know that there is so much more to Louisiana cooking than just what you find in New Orleans, and I want people to experience southwest Louisiana flavor," she stated.
Darbonne is scheduled to appear on the Dec. 12 "Today Show" where she will appear showcasing her spin on traditional fares such as gumbo, jambalaya and etouffee. During her time on air, Darbonne will be demonstrating how she prepares the shrimp for her dishes.
She said saying simply that she is excited for the upcoming appearance, does not begin to cover her emotions.
"I'm excited and I'm proud that I was able to make this happen when so many people told me it would never happen. I'm just thrilled for my dream to come true at last," she stated.