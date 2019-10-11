Local law enforcement agencies preparing for President Donald Trump's rally in Lake Charles this evening aren't expecting a refund for the expenses associated with a major security detail.
"We have never been reimbursed," Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Thursday regarding any local visit from a sitting president. "I've never heard of a sheriff being reimbursed."
Other cities that have hosted Trump's rallies have called for his campaign to pay back costs associated with security expenses, including police, fire and emergency services. However, Mancuso said it's all part of the job, with plenty of deputies trained for special events, such as a presidential visit.
"It's just something we're expected to do," he said. "Even when I was a deputy, I was part of those details."
Officials in El Paso, Texas, are calling for the Trump campaign to refund the city nearly $570,000 in costs from a rally that took place there in mid-February. However, the Center for Public Integrity stated that "presidential campaign committees are not generally obligated by federal law to pay public safety-related bills sent to them by municipalities that host presidential candidates' campaign rallies."
During his time as sheriff, Mancuso said the city has hosted former presidents Bill Clinton, George H. W. Bush, George W. Bush, along with former vice presidents Joe Biden and Dick Cheney. He added that some presidents of foreign countries have come to Southwest Louisiana to visit local industries.
"We've never been reimbursed by any presidential party," he said. "We've had lots of dignitaries come through, and we've always provided security."
Mancuso said the CPSO doesn't have to pay overtime for major security details.
"We're using the personnel that we have," he said. "We're not calling anyone in to do it. It's not costing us anything extra."
The Sheriff's Office is the lead local agency in the security detail for Trump's visit. Other participating agencies are Louisiana State Police, Lake Charles City Police and the Ward 3 City Marshal's Office.