"With men this is impossible but with God all things are possible."
Matthew 19:26
This Scripture passage is one that hangs outside of the Carmichael Honey packing facility in honor of the company's true CEO — God. It stands as one of the physical signs of Nathan Carmichael's faith that brought him through one of the worst moments of his life and into some of the best.
Carmichael's Honey is a local honey-packing business that blends local honey from local beekeepers. The raw product is shipped to the packing facility and, with minimal straining and filtering, is bottled and made available at local retailers. They blend regional, high-quality honey to sell in each region in states such as Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi. The company sells about 765,000 pounds of honey each year. Their goal? That each bottle of honey is a representation of them and what they stand for — integrity, honesty, good service and quality.
The company is active in the local community and believes that "helping others and doing the right things are not options but commands from a Heavenly Father. Our goal is to provide our customers with a healthy product and to honor God in our business and outside of our business in our personal lives."
Their signature bottles are custom designed and manufactured exclusively for their brand.
"U.S. honey to support the U.S. beekeeper," Carmichael said. "Their market is undercut by foreign honey. Foreign honey is legal and it's brought in and branded and it sells — it's a lot cheaper. It impedes on their (U.S. beekeepers) cashflow and the money that they make."
He said he hopes to double the size of their facility and increase their production from about 1 million pounds of honey to 3-7 million pounds in the next 3-5 years.
The company began with an Amazon order, a lot of faith and dedication.
"I ordered some empty bottles on Amazon and my fiancee at the time, my wife now, she helped me get on the computer and ... she was able to get address labels and print my name and number on them," explained Carmichael. "I had a 1999 Durango that broke down probably every 2 or 3 days, and the days it was running I would get in that thing and deliver honey one case at a time to local grocery stores. That was my beginning into the business sector. I didn't even have insurance — I really bootstrapped this thing. Today, we're a multi-million organization and we ship honey all over the country from Amazon, Walmart, Sam's, Kroger, Rouses, Albertson's, Market Basket — you name it, we're there. But we didn't start out that way."
Years ago, at 23 years old, Carmichael found himself in a car with his grandparents, who were dropping him off at a local crisis center in Hurley, Miss., after he realized he needed help.
"I knew that there was more for me than that, so reluctantly but without really a choice because I was hungry and tired and beat up by the world, I went to ... a crisis center in Hurley. My grandparents took me there and dropped me off and they fed me, they clothed me. When I got there I was so dyslexic that I could barely read or write, very poor speller, very very academically challenged. I was made to feel by the school system ... like my purpose — there was no purpose because I was so academically challenged. I got in there, and one of the first things they do is they handed me a Scripture, and it said ‘I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,' and that was kind of ... one of the first times that I had to believe that because at that point in my life I could do nothing. I just hoped God was real and that was really His word, because I needed His help and His strength," he said.
Carmichael then attended Mercy House Ministries in Hurley, which was then a crisis center for homeless people. He stayed for a month before being sent to Adult and Teen Challenge in Cape Giradeau, Mo.
The Adult and Teen Challenge is a Christian-based residential program for people in situations like Carmichael was in. Their mission is to provide men with an effective and comprehensive Christian faith-based solution to life-controlling drug and alcohol problems so they can become productive members of society. After graduating from the program, he went back home to start a career and settle down with a family. He began work as a salesman and made a modest income before latching on to his beekeeping roots and buying a few hives in hopes to be able to earn more.
The venture out of graduation from the Adult and Teen Challenge program into beekeeping and the honey business stemmed from the fact that he is a third-generation beekeeper.
"If you grow up in the Carmichael household, you're expected to work bees. I know a lot about beekeeping, a lot goes into it. To put it simply, it's like any crop that a farmer would farm. It depends on the weather, it depends on the health of the hive, and all that hinges on what your crop looks like and your crop is how much honey you produce," he said.
His grandfather owned several hives to make honey for their struggling family, and later on Carmichael's father took his experience and bought 50 hives when he was a child. Growing up until about seven years ago, Carmichael even owned his own hives until selling them to start his packing business. He does business with his father, selling his local honey instead of his father selling to larger corporations.
"I do business with them (parents), and I buy the honey at market price," Carmichael said.
Today, Carmichael employs young men from the same program he graduated from. His plant manager is a graduate that Carmichael had personally carried through the program after the man's mother reached out to Carmichael to help her son with his addiction to drugs.
"God is the cornerstone. We're a ministry, and we just happen to make money here, but we try to do good things with the money," said Carmichael, who spoke at length about how rediscovering God really led him into a brighter future.
"He (God) is the CEO — the faith is the only thing that's kept me grounded. I put a Scripture on the back of every bottle of honey we sell. When you pull up to my packing facility, one of the first things you'll see is a big, large sign that says Carmichael's Honey and a Scripture on it in bold print — Matthew 19:26."
The sign came about after one of the teenagers that came to help from Adult and Teen Challenge visited the facility. The young man couldn't believe that Carmichael could have been where he was and still was able to create this business. Carmichael wanted to show anyone and everyone that came through that, yes, he did accomplish something great, but it was all through God. He said packing honey is "the vessel in which he can spread God's word and steward the things that he has been given."
"As far as business, in a very humble way, I'm proud of our ability to grow as quick as we have and do as much business as we do from where I came from when I had one change of clothes and was living on the floor of a barn ... and thinking my life was over," Carmichael said. "Probably what I love most about my job is picking up Teen Challenge students to come work at my plant and letting them know ... that there is something before them beyond what they were doing. The ministry aspect, helping other people.
"It's given me confidence. When I went into the treatment center, or the homeless shelter, I had no confidence. This has given me a platform to impact not only my community, but your community and other communities around the world. Even if you're not a believer and you're reading this, you have to draw some type of inspiration from somebody who's found their purpose. That's a blessing," he said.
Among his biggest blessings, Carmichael said, is his family. He spoke about how proud he is of his family and how they've always been a great support system.
"We've had tough times in business, just like anybody in life, and even Naomi, my 5-year-old, can inspire me and tell me that ‘I believe you can do it.' My wife is a tough woman — she inspires me. I'm very proud of her," Carmichael said.
Carmichael's two daughters have already begun to be involved in the business.
"I do involve them as much as I can with what they can be involved in as far as what we do. I'm not going to have any expectations on them to carry the business, you know, to the next generation, but if they want to it'll be there for them. They'll work for it," he explained.
"Dad was not a handout parent — neither was my Mama. They believed in helping us, but they always had us work. It's business. I want to pass that down to my kids because it's not what you give them, it's what you put into them."
While working at the business, Carmichael spends his spare time spreading the message of hope and strength through public speaking at the University of Lafayette.
"I'm able to go in there and inspire people, I think. Everybody's got a purpose ... everybody showed up in the universe to do something special that they were meant to do. You may say that isn't true — there are a lot of people who cut hair, but nobody cuts hair quite like you, if you're a stylist. Same thing with packing honey — nobody runs a company quite like me. It's not an arrogant statement. It's a uniqueness. God created us all for a unique purpose. My mission in life is to show everyone that you came here for a reason," he said.
For more information or to purchase from Carmichael's Honey, visit www.carmichaelshoney.com.