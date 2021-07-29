Lives remain uprooted nearly a year after Hurricane Laura

Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon reported on claims closed, ending with this statement.
“99 percent of those closed files are not really closed until you are fully compensated for your replacement cost coverage that your homeowner’s or commercial insurance policy provided for you. We are here to receive complaints.”
Thus far, 1,900 formal complaints against insurers, adjustors and agents have been filed, adding $47 million to payments offered. A national market conduct examination firm has been hired, which will allow consumers to see how their insurance company rates against other companies.
John Houghtaling, an attorney, outlined his work after Hurricane Katrina, which impacted his home, business and the courthouse.
“I was retained by the Louisiana Attorney General to investigate some of the things happening after Hurricane Katrina and how insurance works. Now this is all we do.”
Attendees weary with the back and forth with insurance companies said they found out what they always suspected in their gut. Checks for less money than repairs cost; the third, fourth or even fifth adjustor on the job; and the stream of letters requesting yet more information has a purpose.
On the up side, residential and commercial property owners in attendance also found out that Louisiana has some of the best consumer protection laws to be found.
“If your insurance is slow to pay or if they underpay, there are penalties,” Houghtaling said.
Despite paying millions of dollars with slogans to the contrary, the insurance company may very well be not on your side when your house is destroyed, according to Houghtaling.
He said his agency, which works with local attorney Wells Watson, Baggett McCall, takes control of getting all the evidence to the carrier.
“When you do that and you get all the evidence to the carrier sufficient to look at the claim, that’s when the time clock starts and the insurance industry knows this and the multibillion corporations know this.
“On one side is the homeowner who wants to maximize the benefits of the policy and get that money as quickly as he can,” Houghtaling said. “On the opposite side are the shareholders of the insurance industry. They’re there to minimize the liability.”
Doug Quinn said he helped create the American Policyholders Association after Hurricane Sandy destroyed his home. His insurance only wanted to play 37 cents on the dollar.
“It’s an adverse situation,” he said. “If they pay you a dollar, they lose a dollar.”
Quinn said insurance fraud is about something bigger than money, causing physical and mental health issues, depression, increased dependence on drugs and alcohol.
“You’re in crisis right now and you have to treat yourself like you’re in crisis,” he said.
Watson said this is time when people need help, to understand the process and get homes fixed. One statute says that if insurance companies do not pay in a certain amount of time and are found to be arbitrarily capricious, they can owe 50 percent over the claim and be made to pay attorney fees. Damages can also be subject to twice the penalty.
“It wears you out and we’ve heard some terrible stories,” Watson said. “Louisiana law compensates for that. There’s good teeth in Louisiana law. We’re helping you use those teeth.”
To file a complaint with the insurance commissioner, go to ldi.la.gov or call 800-259-5300.