Finding a time to read a good book whether to learn or for enjoyment can be difficult, but with the Calcasieu Parish Public Library’s audiobook and e-book collection a good read is at one’s fingertips.
“There’s thousands upon thousands of books you can check out or listen to for free,” expressed Christy Comeaux, Public Information Officer for the Calcasieu Parish Public Library, “It’s like having the library in your pocket!”
The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has two different resources for audiobooks and e-books, OverDrive and Hoopla. Both can be found by visiting their webpage at www.calcasieulibrary.libnet.info.
“We encourage our patrons or anybody that’s interested to go to our website or download our free mobile app,” said Comeaux.
OverDrive is a shared collection among many different parishes and sports a wide variety of books for all ages and interests. The program allows for 10 checkouts at a time, and the books automatically return themselves to reduce the concern over late fees or forgotten books.
Hoopla, on the other hand, hosts ebooks and audiobooks with the addition of movies and TV shows, allowing for 30 checkouts at a time per account.
Both resources can be accessed for free with a library card, which patrons can apply for directly on the library website.
Cards can be obtained either online with renewal every three months, or at one’s local branch with renewal every two years along with complete access to everything in-person and online.
“It’s a wonderful feeling … it helps to enrich the lives of our community and create connections in our community,” enthused Comeaux about the resources they’re able to offer.
Along with their audiobook and ebook offers, the Calcasieu Parish Public Library has a new year-long reading program.
“We always have our Summer Reading program, but we decided that with the pandemic and the hurricanes and everything like that, more people should read at home so we wanted to expand our reading program to be all year long,” said Comeaux.
Each month the library releases a new theme with different suggested books for reading. Books can be read, logged, and reviewed to win patrons different badges. Each month’s theme encourages different genres, subjects, and authors to patrons.
“When you log a book you get a badge, and the great thing about badges is … it kind of encourages a friendly competition among friends or family members to see who can read the most and get the most badges. It’s really a fun way to encourage reading,” enthused Comeaux, “We definitely want to encourage patrons to read … We hope to change it up and keep it going.”