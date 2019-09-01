Since it first opened its doors in 1986, Accessory Zone has focused on selling products that serve a greater purpose. Among the many items lining the racks of the store are candles and home fragrances manufactured by the Bridgewater Candle Company.
Bridgewater is the founder of the Light a Candle • Feed a Child program, which raises awareness for the global orphan crisis as well as helps in the fight against orphan hunger around the world.
Accessory Zone owner Rhonda Kleckley has been chosen to travel with Bridgewater team members to Honduras on Sept. 13 to assist in an orphanage service project. She was awarded the all-expense paid trip by Bridgewater due to her consistently high sales of the special candles and through a nomination process.
“We’ve been carrying the line for almost nine years,” she said. “It’s (sales) increased every year. This year Accessory Zone has fed over 6,000 children. For every candle we sell, it feeds a child three meals a day.”
A portion of the sales of select Bridgewater Candle Company candles goes to Rice Bowls, a non-profit that feeds orphaned children worldwide. According to the company’s news release, Bridgewater has provided more than 9 million meals since the program launched in 2010.
“It is a great cause in conjunction with Rice Bowls, and they do it all over the world,” Kleckley said. “And there’s two orphanages that we are going to get to go to that Bridgewater Candles supports.”
Kleckley and the Bridgewater group will travel first to Spartanburg, S.C., to tour the candle company’s manufacturing facility, then they leave for Honduras the following day, where they will split time between two orphanages whose sole source of food is from the Rice Bowls program. Staying on site, the group will eat with the children, go to church with them, serve them and experience their day-to-day lives.
Working up to this trip, the Accessory Zone team is hosting a donation drive for necessities to take with them to the orphanages. From now until 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, the store will be accepting donations of men’s and women’s deodorants along with feminine pantyliners. The store will be open 1-6 p.m. Sunday and 12-5 p.m. Labor Day.
These are needs that are urgent for the older children at the orphanages, who, Kleckley said, can sometimes be overlooked.
The goal is to have at least 300 of each of these items to take, however, only a fraction of the goal has been met — something Kleckley chalked up to the timing of the donation drive with back-to-school shopping and already-strapped parents.
She said she hopes for a real push in donations over the Labor Day weekend, adding that a huge portion of donations have already been covered by Drs. Edward J. Hebert and Scott M. Hannaman of Family Dentistry. The pair supplied 300 toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste.
Kleckley said Accessory Zone carries more than 40 lines of products that donate and give back to different organizations. She said that is something both she and her customers look for in deciding what to purchase.
“That’s one thing we do strive for, when I’m at market for the apparel and gifts,” she said. “We basically have an apparel and accessory store under one umbrella, so it’s a lot of different markets and a lot of different areas that we try to cover. So many people want to give back and they don’t know how, so when they purchase something (from us), they feel it’s a win-win.”
When asked what she was looking most forward to on the trip, Kleckley said, “There’s really no words. It makes me tear up every time, being a part of this for such a long time, but to actually get to go and really get hands-on is going to be the most rewarding to me, and being able to share that with my employees and our customers.
“You know, you donate, but you just don’t know really where it’s going, or how, but I think with this, seeing this first hand is going to be a big impact.”