Life after high school

Local students who attended a Family & Youth conference Wednesday at the SEED Center were able to learn about multiple topics designed to help them kick-start their future after high school.
The Leadership Center, a division of Family & Youth, hosted the Excel conference titled "Investing in Your Future." Workshops included sessions on scholarship opportunities, financial literacy, tips on how to build an impressive resume, dressing for success and higher education readiness.
James "Jimmy" Brown, a senior at Alfred M. Barbe High School, said the event taught him a lot about the college application process.
"We got a lot of tips, and one thing I'm going to remember is you can't be timid when filling out those applications," he said. "Also, it's very important to connect with your counselors at school because they are there to help you."
Brown, who plans to attend McNeese State University and major in mechanical engineering, said he didn't know how to write a resume until going to the conference.
"I know how to write one now," he said, smiling. "I think I can write a very polished resume after taking in all of the tips today.
Brown gave the conference high marks and said it was "productive and fun."
Grace Gillis, a senior at Starks High School, said she was excited to learn about how to organize information on a resume.
"I volunteer with several things in the community and I didn't know whether you should put every single thing or just sum it all up," she said. "Now I feel pretty confident about putting together a great resume in the future."
Gillis said after attending the event she also feels a lot more prepared for college.
"I'm planning to attend McNeese after graduation and I'm pretty sure I'll be majoring in elementary education," she said.
She said learning about applying for scholarships was also very helpful to her.
"There's just so much information but today we learned about how to approach all of it without it becoming too overwhelming," she said. "One thing I hadn't thought about very much was talking to my school counselors about the application process for scholarships but after today I realized that they are there to help us navigate through all of it."
Gillis said she takes advantage of every opportunity to learn more about scholarships, college, and being prepared for the future.
"These types of conferences are so incredibly helpful and I think every student should try to attend one when they can," she said. "The workshops are interesting, you learn a lot, and it's actually a lot of fun, too."