The Calcasieu Parish Public Library is offering a plethora of online resources for children and teenagers unable to go to school due to the coronavirus closures.
"Part of our 2019-2023 strategic plan mentions that we, the library, will broaden accessibility, expand reach, and keep current with new and evolving technology trends and needs. We also support, trust, and empower each other and our communities, and in this time of need we pride ourselves on being able to step up to the plate on being able to provide both educational and entertainment services to our audiences," said Christy Comeaux, CPPL public information officer, told the American Press by email. "It's a great feeling of pride to provide this."
The CPPL offers streaming to movies and television shows, animated stories for online learning and much more, she said. Resources can be found on the library's website at www.calcasieulibrary.org/resources.
They have eBooks, audios, comics, and more at www.calcasieulibrary.org/books-music-etc/library-collection, Britannica Library with ImageQuest home access that helps children, teens and adults conduct research, complete homework assignments or work on special projects; Freading where one can check out fiction and nonfiction titles (six per week); Tumble Book Library Premium, which has animated, talking picture books that can be read or have them read to someone; chapter books, nonfiction, math stories, language learning, puzzles, games and lesson plans for K-6 grade and many more.
The library has a Kids page at www.calcasieulibrary.org/resources/kids and a Teens page at www.calcasieulibrary.org/resources/teens.
The library also has a COVID-19 Info page with information and a section labeled "Stuck at Home?" with additional online activities at www.calcasieulibrary.org/services/covid-19-info.
The resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to anyone with online access. Some features do require a library card, but the library staff are working on online registrations. Users can place holds on books that may be already checked out, and be notified when a book is then available. Other resources will allow simultaneous users.
"We are working on our online card registration process since we have moved to a new ILS," Comeaux said. "Hopefully soon, patrons will be able to get a library card online. Until then, staff are working with our vendors to see what can be done regarding access to CPPL's various digital collections without a library card or mobile phone.
She said some resources, like the TumbleBooks products do not require a library card to access them.
"We are also working with some vendors on being able to access resources by simply entering your phone number," she said.
Comeaux said the CPPL staff strives to provide a place whether online or in person to create connections and enrich the minds of the community.
"Whether it be every day walks of life or in trying times such as these, the Calcasieu Parish Public Library welcomes all with convenient access to high-quality and innovative collections, resources and services that enrich lives and create connections in our community," Comeaux said. "We strive to be our community's first choice for learning, literacy, and enjoying life."