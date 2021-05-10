LHSAA tournament setup

Final setup for the LHSAA Baseball Tournament takes place Monday at McMurray Park in Sulphur.

 Kirk Meche

SULPHUR — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament will be held at McMurry Park, 300 S Hazel St., with semifinals occurring Tuesday-Thursday and state championships for all classes and divisions beginning Friday and ending Saturday. All semi-final and final games will be held at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m.

McMurry Park has been home to LHSAA State Baseball Tournament since 2012, marking 2021 as the ninth consecutive year the event has been held in Southwest Louisiana.   

Tickets will only be available through online purchase and will not be sold at the gate. Tickets are $13 each plus a $1.65 convenience fee, and they can be purchased at GoFan found here: gofan.co/app/school/LHSAA. Tickets are only good for the session/game selected, and you must present your mobile device to redeem your tickets. Please note that the park will be cleared after each session for sanitization, and there will be no re-entry to the park once you exit.

Tags

More from this section

LHSAA State Baseball Tournament starts Tuesday in Sulphur

  • Updated
LHSAA State Baseball Tournament starts Tuesday in Sulphur

SULPHUR — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament will be held at McMurry Park, 300 S Hazel St., with semifinals occurring Tuesday-Thursday and state championships for all classes and divisions beginning Friday and ending Saturday. All semi-final and final ga…

Eddie Mormon to be featured in June documentary

  • Updated
Eddie Mormon to be featured in June documentary

Local artist Eddie Mormon will be featured in a Louisiana “Living Legends” documentary set to air in June. A crew of creatives from the Office of Cultural Development and a director/producer from New York City was in Lake Charles to interview him Tuesday, May 4.

Recovery grants helping many small business owners stay afloat

  • Updated
Recovery grants helping many small business owners stay afloat

The Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance has helped over 100 small businesses through its Pathway to Small Business Recovery grant. The program was initially made possible by a $150,000 seed grant from Sempra Energy foundation. The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana don…