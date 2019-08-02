JENNINGS — The line outside Caring Hands formed early Thursday as clients waited for the doors to open.
For the last 16 years, Caring Hands and its dozens of volunteers have been providing basic necessities to those in need throughout the community with their thrift store, utility assistance, food pantry, clothing distribution and other outreach services. It also provides assistance to victims of fires, floods, hurricanes and other natural disasters who need a helping hand to get back on their feet.
"We are just trying to make a difference in someone's life and try to walk in their shoes," Director Rosie Richard said. "Many who come through our doors are looking for financial help or other assistance, but so many who walk in just want to sit and talk and we are there for them, too."
"We try to treat the whole person," Assistant Director Glenda Laird added.
Assistance is based on need, not income, she said.
Applications for assistance are taken 1-3 p.m. Monday-Thursday at Caring Hands, 327 N. Main St. Applicants need to bring a photo identification, Social Security numbers of all household members, proof of income, a copy of monthly expenses, last two bank statements if they have a bank account and food stamp documents if receiving food stamps.
Caring Hands, a non-profit ecumenical organization, is run by volunteers with only two paid employees — the director and assistant director — and is overseen by a board of directors with representatives from area churches.
Caring Hands also sells gently used and new donated items at low cost to the public through their thrift store, which is open 1-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
"Caring Hands is for the community and all proceeds we get from the sales go back to the general fund to help assist those in need and pay our utilities and rent," Richard said.
Items for the store are donated from the public and include school uniforms, clothing, shoes, books, kitchen items, baby items, art work, knick knacks and other working, usable items in good condition. No dirty or damaged items are accepted. Items can be dropped off at the back door during regular business hours.
Among the top sellers is school uniforms, which are now available for 25 cents each. Gently used uniforms can also be traded for new ones.
Monetary donations are accepted from private individuals, businesses, churches and civic groups.
Simply making a purchase or a donation can help make a difference for someone in need, President Andrew Nocum said.
Second Vice President Kayla Gary said residents should consider their donations carefully.
"Don't look at Caring Hands as a place you bring stuff you don't want," she said. "Put some thought in what you are giving and that we are trying to help people who are already down and out."
The food pantry provides year-round assistance for those struggling financially and relies on donations from the community and local food drives.
Volunteers carefully inventory each item by category and expiration date. Toiletries and cleaning supplies are also distributed during emergencies.
Caring Hands also provides utility assistance by helping to pay a portion of the utility bills for those showing a need. Payments are made directly to the utility company.
Nocum is among the board members who would like to see Caring Hands grow to reach more people and provide more services.
"I believe that we can do a lot more than we are doing now," Nocum said. "Not many parishes have an organization like this with an open door to feed and cloth anyone in need. Everyone is treated the same way, like a child of God."
Volunteers are the cornerstone of Caring Hands and are always needed to assist with programs. Those wishing to volunteer should visit Caring Hands. Volunteers need a referral from a local minister.
"Those who are involved in Caring Hands from the board of directors to the paid employees and volunteers have come to see Caring Hands as a second home and we take great pride in who we are and what we do," Richard said. "Because of that we like to keep our home in order."
Many youth groups also volunteer to help process donations and hold food and toy drives each year.
"It's so inspiring to see kids do that," Richard said. "It warms your heart."
For more information, contact Caring Hands at 616-3081.