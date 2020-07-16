Leesville readies for legal battle

The city of Leesville is preparing for the possibility of a legal battle in its attempt to annex Entrance Road, according to officials.
During the city council’s regular session on Monday, the Leesville council members voted in favor of annexing the Vernon Parish highway that leads to Fort Polk’s main entrance gate, and also voted to retain legal counsel should the matter be contested by the town of New Llano.
The council approved retaining attorney Martha Krenshaw of Alexandria to represent the city after the city council received a letter from representatives of New Llano officials threatening to challenge the city of Leesville if they were to proceed with the annexation.
Krenshaw’s retention by the city came at the recommendation of city attorney Max S. Antony, who acknowledged to the city council on Monday that such proceedings would be out of his area of expertise as city attorney.
There was no opposition voiced during the city’s public hearing on the matter of annexing Entrance Road prior to the council’s vote in favor of the motion, however there still remains a 30-day grace period before the motion becomes effective that allows a protest to be filed.