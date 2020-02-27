A Leesville man was killed Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish.
According to state police, the crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Entrance Road just east of Jeane Chapel Road.
Reports say Mario Sorce, 69, was traveling west in a 2016 Nissan pickup truck when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the center line and collided with a 2005 Ford Expedition traveling east.
Police say Sorce was unrestrained and sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the Expedition was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.
The driver was also transported to a local area hospital for medical attention.
Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Tuesday’s crash is the eighth fatal crash resulting in nine deaths to be investigated by State Police Troop E this year.