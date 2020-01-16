Leesville honors soldier on its Wall of Heroes

Leesville mayor Rick Allen and city council members honored the memory of fallen Fort Polk soldier Maj. Trevor Joseph this week by making a plaque in Joseph’s honor the inaugural memorial to be hung in the city’s new Wall of Heroes.
The wall is a new concept for the city. Located inside city council chambers, the wall will pay tribute to local heroes from the surrounding community. Allen said the idea for the wall first came from a visit last year to the Pentagon to receive an award for the city’s partnership with Fort Polk.
“It struck me as something that would be a perfect fit for our city, and it stayed on my mind after the trip,” Allen told the American Press.
After the passing of Joseph in September, Allen said he knew then that it was time to push forward with the plans for the wall.
“That taught me not to miss any more opportunities to honor those that are important and that deserve recognition. It’s just a shame that when someone is recognized, it is often after they have passed on from this world,” Allen said.
With the help of Cryer’s Sports, Allen said Leesville city employees personally created the frame that would hold Joseph’s biography and replicas of his patches and awards. The finished plaque was unveiled during a ceremony at city hall Wednesday morning in front of Fort Polk officials, state Rep. Mike Reese, and Joseph’s widow and parents.
“It was a great success. A really amazing moment, to say the least,” Allen said.
“It was a well-attended ceremony and there were several members of the Fort Polk community here as well as Leesville residents, and I think it was a great tribute to Maj. Joseph’s memory.”
Moving forward, Allen said the city intends to continue adding to the wall. Inductees to be considered will be based on recommendations from the Fort Polk and JRTC General and Garrison commanders, and will then be approved by city council members.
Maj. Joseph was the company commander of a MEDEVAC unit known as “Cajun Dustoff” when he was killed on Sept. 26 during an aviation accident at Fort Polk.