A Leesville High School student who continues to overcome medical adversities and shine as a leader within her school community has been named a 2020 Young Hero by Louisiana Public Broadcasting.
Riley Marze was diagnosed with Turner’s Syndrome shortly after her birth. A rare chromosomal disorder found in one out of every 10,000 female births that can lead to physical and development difficulties, Riley’s mother immediately worried how her daughter would relate to her family and peers. When her daughter triumphed through her first surgery at less than a year old, Nikki Marze said it was as if Riley was showing her parents she was strong enough to win her battles.
“Right away it was like she was showing us that she was going to be a child who persevered, and she’s continued with that spirit every bit of the way after that,” Nikki Marze told the American Press.
Some effects from Turner’s Syndrome have been unavoidable for Riley; at 17, her height is now capped at four and a half feet tall, and she continues to endure hormone injections to assist with her bone growth six days a week. Her personality and her fortitude, however, have been untouched.
“She has never not tried anything,” Nikki Marze said.
Riley has been nominated by her peers to represent them since the first grade. Over the years, she has served on many student organizations including the Mayor’s Youth Council. She serves at the Senior Citizen’s Luncheon, and regularly visits nursing homes to interact with the residents there. Riley has been a cheerleader, a dancer, and even surprised her team of doctors and family by joining the Wampus Cat Powerlifting Team and taking home third place in the district meet.
Where Riley truly shines though is in her attitude, serving as a constant source of encouragement and optimism for her family and friends.
The purest example of her spirit, her mother said, was in October 2019 after her family experienced a terrifying escape during the middle of the night when their home caught fire. As the family stood together on their front lawn watching as flames destroyed their home, it was Riley who found the words to pull the family together.
“We all stood there together after this scary experience of having to escape out a window, and then Riley speaks up and says, ‘Hey, it’s OK. Because we are all safe, and we didn’t need all that stuff anyway.’ That is how she is, always finding the positive side of things,” Nikki Marze said.
Riley will begin her junior year of high school this fall, and already she has decided her future career will be in child advocacy law, while writing children’s books on the side.
Her mother said its a selection true to Riley’s nature.
“She always believes everyone counts, that everybody matters,” Nikki Marze said.