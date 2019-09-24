Impact Agency, Positive Change Initiative of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's, returns this fall to bring quality mentoring opportunities to at-risk males in the parish. This week the group will host its first "Leadership Symposium," 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Lake Charles Civic Center Rosa Hart Theatre.
The young men of the agency have invited high school students across the district to join them in their pursuit of leadership, accountability, activism and volunteerism. "We think children need to start understanding at an early age that they're responsible to contributing to this environment," Ronald Blanchard, Impact Agency curriculum coordinator, said.
More than 1,000 high school students from public, private and charter schools have been invited to the event that is going to be primarily led by agency participants who will be "demonstrating their ability to communicate and lead," Blanchard said. The symposium will also feature "powerful experts in their field" who will discuss gun violence, mental health and commitment to community in an effort to better inform young people of the world around them, Blanchard said.
The symposium will culminate with a "community service fair" where students will learn more about agencies that they can positively take part in. Students who choose to take up the commitment to volunteer will become part of the "Impact Force," Blanchard said.
"They'll have the opportunity to become a part of something bigger than themselves — the Impact Force. It's a new initiative of Impact Agency to get groups at the schools together to create community awareness and address issues of violence, bullying, drugs, human trafficking and other major local issues."
The Leadership Symposium is free of charge and open to the public. For more information on the Leadership Symposium or to register, contact Ronald Blanchard, 292-9761, or email, ronald.blanchard08@gmail.com.