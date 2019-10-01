The Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Behavior Health stopped for its "Listening Tour 2.0" in Lake Charles on Monday.
Community members and representatives of the local mental health and substance abuse community gathered to hear updates on the state's efforts to curtail the opioid epidemic, lack of mental health access and funding availability.
Led by Dr. James Hussey, medical director for the LDOH office of behavior health, the tour outlined a five-point plan for improving the health of Louisiana residents.
He said the department is working on funding Peer Support Services where mental or behavioral health patients work with a trained, empathetic but recovered peer towards health.
"These (peers) are very good people to have at the table when you're seeking treatment. You like to hear from people who've been there and done that," Hussey said.
Education initiatives to curtail delinquent behavior, illegal activity and drug abuse are being implemented in K-12 settings and adult settings through evidenced-based preventive programs PAX Good Behavior Game and Generation RX. PAX Good Behavior Game is already seeing results in Evangeline parish with 3,000 students participating in the program, Hussey said.
Medicaid recipients will soon have new choices in their provider options, Hussey said. Four providers, compared with the current five, have been selected to participate in the program this enrollment season after a "very involved application process."
The new plans were set to roll out in January but legal protest from denied corporate applicants will delay the rollout. In the meantime, recipients will see "no disruption of service, no change in medication, providers or availability," Hussey said. "It will be business as usual until that gets resolved."
In efforts to formally tackle the opioid crisis LDOH released "Louisiana's Opioid Response Plan 2019." The plan outlines five goals of the state to improve analytics, education, intervention, treatment access and recovery support services.
Comparing the treatment of opioid use disorder to cardiovascular diseases, Hussey said, "We can't have a double standard."
We advocate for heart patients to take any necessary medicines, he said, so there should not be great controversy over medically proven use of Suboxone or disease-preventing syringe service programs.
The state is also working on broadening its crisis services for citizens in emergency situations through the creation of mobile crisis teams, drop-off locations and help lines. This will be a collaborative effort between health providers, non-profits, law enforcement and other community stakeholders, Hussey said. "It's very important that they're community based. Law enforcement, ER, providers have got to know about it and have to buy into it to make it really effective. We don't want to do something one size fits all. That doesn't work," he said.
At the conclusion of the presentation community members commented on the state of mental health access and various providers in the community.
"It was nothing short of hell," one concerned mother said describing her daughter's inpatient experience at a local mental health facility. "I'm glad to see people in here that are invested in behavioral health because there's definitely room for improvement. She would rather not say anything than go inpatient again in this state."
In cases such as these, Hussey recommended filing multiple complaints with the state, providers and hospital officials.
Other community members voiced concern over long wait times between appointment calls and seeing the doctor and excessive fees from Medicaid providers. Hussey advised community members to follow up with plan providers and request "case management" in regards to excessive wait time. He cautioned members to question late fees or no-show fees saying. "I don't think they (Medicaid providers) can charge fees."
To view the "Louisiana's Opioid Response Plan 2019" in full visit, http://ldh.la.gov/assets/opioid/LaOpioidResponsePlan2019.pdf. To voice additional concerns on Southwest Louisiana's behavioral health services or for more information email, ldhlistens@la.gov.