The Lake Charles Police Department is launching a new endeavor — the Safe & Secure Program — in an effort to reduce the occurrence of burglaries and thefts in the area.
Through this free program, property crimes detectives and community policing officers will schedule a time to meet with area property owners. At that time, they will complete a security check, including inspections of both the inside and outside of the property, and advise property owners of where improvements can be made in order to make their location a less likely target for a burglar.
Sgt. Kirt Farquhar, a detective in the LCPD property crimes division, said, “There are some simple steps property owners can take to make their home or business more secure. This program provides a one-on-one approach to making property more secure for owners, while assisting us with improving our chances of recovering stolen property and making arrests when burglaries do occur.”
Officers working with the Safe & Secure Program are also available for speaking engagements with local neighborhood watch and other community organizations.
“The Safe & Secure Program is just another way that we are working proactively to keep our community safe,” Chief Shawn Caldwall said. “Our officers are not only here to respond to crime after it occurs. It is our hope to build relationships in the community that allow us to prevent it in the first place.”
For more information about the Safe & Secure Program, or to schedule a home, business check or speaking engagement, contact Farquhar at 491-1520.