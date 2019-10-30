LCBA among top 100 CLEP testing centers

The Lake Charles Boston Academy of Learning was recently ranked among the top 100 CLEP testing centers in the country. Awarded by the College Board, testing centers are selected based on the number of tests administered to students in the 2018-2019 term.
Students who take advantage of CLEP tests are able to test out of college courses potentially saving countless dollars through tuition and/or loans. Students who enroll in CLEP courses have also demonstrated higher performance in subsequent course work and have a higher rate of enrolling in college or university post graduation.
"We are excited to provide an opportunity for students to get a head start on their college education and for parents to save thousands of dollars," Beth Fraser, LCBA principal, said.
Students across CPSB have access to the testing labs at LCBA based on their high school course work. With over 2,000 CLEP testing centers in the United States, students in Southwest Louisiana are clearly taking advantage of money saving and college advancing opportunities available at LCBA.
Karl Bruchhaus, CPSB superintendent, attributed the center's success to "raising the performance bar in education." CPSB has earned the top 100 honor four years in a row, making it a "shining example of maintaining that high standard for our students," he said.
LCBA is the only center in Southwest Louisiana to earn the high marking with other Louisiana centers being recognized in Southeast and North Louisiana. Fraser said the school's success rate with administering the CLEP exam is a "testament to strong academic preparation" across the district.