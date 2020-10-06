A Lake Charles woman died Monday following a two-vehicle accident in Jeff Davis Parish, according to state police.
Thelma Breaux Huval, 60, was killed in the accident which occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of LA 395 and Pecan Orchard Road, north of Welsh.
A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle traveling north on LA 395 crossed the centerline, entered the opposite lane and began to pass a northbound vehicle, according to Trooper Derek Senegal.
At the same time, a vehicle driven by Huval which was ahead of the northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Pecan Orchard Road. The passing vehicle struck Huval’s vehicle on the driver’s side. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest in a ditch.
Huval, who was properly restrained, was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.
The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown as a factor at this time and toxicology reports are pending.
The crash remains under investigation.
Trop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths this year.