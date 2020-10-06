Cop lights
MGNonline

A Lake Charles woman died Monday following a two-vehicle accident in Jeff Davis Parish, according to state police.

Thelma Breaux Huval, 60, was killed in the accident which occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of LA 395 and Pecan Orchard Road, north of Welsh.

A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle traveling north on LA 395 crossed the centerline, entered the opposite lane and began to pass a northbound vehicle, according to Trooper Derek Senegal.

At the same time, a vehicle driven by Huval which was ahead of the northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Pecan Orchard Road. The passing vehicle struck Huval’s vehicle on the driver’s side. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to rest in a ditch.

Huval, who was properly restrained, was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Impairment is unknown as a factor at this time and toxicology reports are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

Trop D has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths this year.

More from this section

LC man charged with rape following sleepover

  • Updated
LC man charged with rape following sleepover

JENNINGS - A Lake Charles man has been arrested by the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office for allegedly having inappropriate contact with a 14-year-old juvenile during a sleepover in Iowa this summer.

CPSO deputy terminated after DWI

  • Updated
CPSO deputy terminated after DWI

A veteran deputy with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was arrested Sunday evening for driving while intoxicated and later fired for refusing to cooperate with an internal affairs investigation, officials said Monday.

Relief available for the relief organizations

  • Updated
Relief available for the relief organizations

The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana has opened a fast grant program to provide help those nonprofits that were forced to reduce their services or shut down after Hurricane Laura. 

Update: Delta upgraded to hurricane status

  • Updated
Update: Delta upgraded to hurricane status

Update: Delta is now a category two hurricane as of the 4:00 AM advisory, according to the National Hurricane Center. Additional strengthening is expected and Delta is forecast to become a category 4 over the next few days as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.