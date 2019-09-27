LC will host LNG and Gas Summit

Lake Charles will host for the first time the World LNG and Gas Series: 18th Americas Summit, set for Nov. 8-11, 2020, at the Golden Nugget.
Mayor Nic Hunter joined several local officials at City Hall Thursday to discuss the event. Presented by the CWC group, the summit brings together "international government and LNG and gas decision makers," according to its website. It dubs Lake Charles as "the home of U.S. LNG exports."
"There's little doubt that Southwest Louisiana has emerged as a global epicenter of LNG export activity," Hunter said.
Kyle Edmiston, president/CEO of the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the summit will reinforce the U.S. as the world's largest gas exporter. The target audience is executive-level managers from LNG export projects, project developers, government representatives, investment banks and others.
"It's going to promote U.S. LNG to the buyers from around the world ... act as a catalyst for foreign investment and create a partnership between international firms and local companies," Edmiston said.
The event has been held in the U.S. four times — New Orleans, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.
Other local agencies that helped secure the summit in Lake Charles included the police juries in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, Port of Lake Charles, Cameron Parish Port, Harbor and Terminal District and the Southwest Louisiana Economic Development Alliance.
Calcasieu Administrator Bryan Beam said various groups began working together when the first wave of major industrial projects were announced several years ago. He said that work has refined and improved the process of coordination.
"Something like this doesn't just happen overnight," Beam said. "Multiple agencies coming together wasn't always a natural thing. It is in here."
Beam added that Southwest Louisiana is "worth having this event."
"We know it, and now others know it," he said.
Clair Marceaux, Cameron port director, attended the summits in Austin and Houston. She said the LNG being exported out of Cameron Parish is "third among nations in the world."
"Our region should benefit from every single part of these heavy-industrial projects," Marceaux said. "This is one way that our region gets to do this."
l
Online: lngamericas.cwclng.com